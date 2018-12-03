Ballon d’Or: FIFA 19 predicts winner

World’s most beloved football game, EA Sports’ FIFA, continues to grow each year. With several big new features added, there are some smaller ones which slip from right under our noses. One such feature included a little while ago was the Ballon d’Or, which goes by the name of ‘Men’s Player of the year’ in the game. And so, one YouTuber decided to skip and compile who the game picks as the winner for the next 10 years.

Some time ago, FIFA introduced a feature in the game, where the best player of the year would be awarded the Ballon d’Or (renamed as ‘Player of the year’ in the game). Youtuber TheMasterBucks, who is known for his FIFA videos, made a compilation of the in-game ‘Ballon d’Or’ winners, and it’s fair to say, there were some shock winners.

2018: Lionel Messi

Guess that’s out of the question now.

2019: Cristiano Ronaldo

Well, well, well. It’s 6-6!

2020: Paulo Dybala

And so the rises the Heir!

2021: Philippe Coutinho

Guess Liverpool will regret letting him go after all.

2022: Paulo Dybala

The year of Dybala.

2023: Paulo Dybala

The age of Dybala!

2024: Paulo Dybala

Cue Martin Tyler voice: “Three of the best! That completes his hattrick. A day he will never forget.”

2025: Alex Hunter?!

Erm…

2026: Marco Asensio

Si, Marco!

2027: Marco Asensio

And that completes it!

Just one question: Where on Earth is Kylian Mbappe?!

You can watch the full video from TheMasterBucks here: