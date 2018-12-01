Manchester United hilariously trolled over 4th kit in FIFA 19

EA Sports have released a new fourth kit for teams in FIFA 19, and the world is divided over what they have to offer. The new kits, starring teams such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid are massively different from the already existing ones, and have certainly caught our attention.

The custom kits have been prepared in collaboration with Adidas, and loo quirky to say the very least.

The video shows prominent footballing stars such as Jesse Lingard posing for Manchester United, Marcelo for Real Madrid, Paulo Dybala for Juventus and David Alaba for Bayern Munich. What is pertinent to note however, is that none of these mentioned players will actually don these shirts in official matches for their respective teams.

From the kits available, Manchester United’s leopard print shirt stands out. So much, in fact, that not only have fans noticed, they also found it necessary to begin their trademark ‘trolling’ over what was prepared by EA Sports. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at some of these hilarious tweets.

@Yasminexoxoxo OMG the horrific leopard print Utd kits real! — વિકેશ (@TheRainMeister1) November 29, 2018

That leopard print 4th kit 😩 we’re turning into Memechester United — Jonesy (@Jonesayyyy) November 29, 2018

Pretty sure ‘memechester’ is going to be a thing quite soon.

Image credits: Manutd.com