FIFA 19: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern 4th kit announced

Christmas will be coming early for fans of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Juventus in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team as new kits for these premier clubs have been announced.

Thanks to a tie-in with sportswear manufacturer Adidas, these new kits will be the fourth ones out for those super clubs in FIFA 19. You can pick them up in real life too, for a hefty price tag of around €65.

For the hardcore fans of the four super clubs pictured above, if you had them as your favourite club in-game prior to 28 November, you’ll be able to receive that team’s respective kit next time you log into FIFA 19.

Nintendo Switch users will have to wait until December 14 however.

You can also take the chance at finding those kits in packs or on the transfer market from Dec. 14 onwards.