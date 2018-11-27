FIFA 20: Surprising Asian player leading poll to be next cover star

With the year slowly coming to an end, every business needs to set their sights on the next big thing which is going to boost their sales in the following year. The people at EA Sports are no different in their pursuit for the next star to be on the cover of FIFA 20. And there is a surprising name leading the charts!

A poll is currently being conducted by Fifplay.com for the cover star of FIFA 20, and their results are shocking most of us because with an unlikely name is leading the charts by a huge margin: Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min, who plays for Tottenham Hotspurs leads the Fifplay.com votes with 59,000 votes. His nearest competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo is really struggling and has clocked in 24,873 votes to his name. Lionel Messi is coming in third with 23,213 votes.

It would be a fresh perspective from EA Sports to have the Korea Republic Athelstan feature as the cover model for their game because it’s been close to a decade and a half since another Asia held such a role which was Hidetoshi Nakata in the Japanese Edition of FIFA Football in 2002.

With FIFA 20 almost a year out, we’ll have to wait to find out who indeed is the next face of the beloved franchise.

Click here to make your voice heard, if you intend to vote for the FIFA 20 cover star.