FIFA 19: Azkals superstar poised for massive ratings upgrade

In some positive news for Philippines fans, their superstar player Neil Etheridge is set for a massive increase in ratings in FIFA 19 as we head closer to the winter ratings refresh. The Azkals star is set for a five-point upgrade, FOX Sports Asia understands.

Neil Etheridge is currently rated 72 in FIFA 19 based on his performances last term. But this season has been a substantially different story. Playing for Cardiff City in the top flight of English football, the custodian has shown his true class, and despite conceding goals as well, has proven that he is the real deal.

We understand that Etheridge will make a massive jump in the ratings refresh, and will be upgraded to 77 in the FIFA 19 records as a result. The Philippines player was on duty with the national team in the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup, but will return to the Premier League with Cardiff City this weekend. He has made it clear that he wishes to do all that he can to help his country win matches and perhaps even tournaments.

With this guaranteed ratings increase, we hope to see more of Etheridge at his best.