FIFA 19: Squad Building Challenge Solution – League and Nation Hybrid

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team has always been the go-to programme for all FIFA players.

There’s just something about creating your team (to the best of your knowledge) with restrictions of chemistry & player statistics that just makes you feel like you’re on the way to being the next Pep Guardiola or Massimiliano Allegri….until you start opening packs full of unwanted players and then you realize you’re out of coins (when you want to buy packs worth 25,000 coins).

Never fear though, the FOX Sports Asia team are here to help you in this time of need.

Welcome to the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

There are multiple challenges that can leave you wondering what players are needed to pass the requirements and land you that Mega Rare pack which may or may not land you that Messi card that would fit perfectly in your Ultimate team.

So let’s give you what we think is the cheapest solution to the SBCs, beginning with…..

#1 The Puzzler

The Puzzler is first of the four tasks that you need to tackle in order to complete the entire League and Nations Hybrid SBCs.

Do keep in mind the clubs and players, as well as their positions as these attributes, are key to the success of this task. The total price to complete this task would be roughly 15,000 coins but the reward would be a Premium Gold Players Pack worth 25,000 coins.

Requirements:

1. Nationalities: Exactly 3

2. Leagues: Exactly 2

3. Players from the same Nation: Max.4

4. Players from the same League: Max 4

5. Team Overall Rating: Min 77

6. Team Chemistry: Min 100

The Solution:



#1 Ludovic Butelle

Position: Goalkeeper

Nationality: French

Club: Angers SCO

Buy Now Price: 400 coins



#2 Sergio Escudero

Position: Left Back

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Sevilla FC

Buy Now Price: 600 coins



#3 Sergi Gomez

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Sevilla FC

Buy Now Price: 400 coins



#4 Jeremy Morel

Position: Center Back

Nationality: French

Club: Olympique Lyonnais

Buy Now Price: 850 coins



#5 Leo Dubois

Position: Right Back

Nationality: French

Club: Olympique Lyonnais

Buy Now Price: 500 coins



#6 Alex Granell

Position: Center Midfield

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Girona FC

Buy Now Price: 700 coins



#7 Seydou Doumbia

Position: Center Forward

Nationality: Ivorian

Club: Girona FC

Buy Now Price: 1200 coins



#8 Christopher Nkunku

Position: Center Midfield

Nationality: French

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Buy Now Price: 750 coins



#9 Inigo Cordoba

Position: Left Winger

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Buy Now Price: 400 coins



#10 Giovanni Sio

Position: Striker

Nationality: Ivorian

Club: Montpellier GSC

Buy Now Price: 8,900 coins



#11 Maxwell Cornet

Position: Right Winger

Nationality: Ivorian

Club: Olympique Lyonnais

Buy Now Price: 550 coins

#2 Intermediate

Before you start scrapping away the players you received in your last pack, make sure you take a look at the rest of the players that you might need to fulfill the requirements in the Intermediate pack. This task is more straightforward and much cheaper than the previous pack. You will be spending roughly 7,000 coins in this task but the reward comes in a form of a Rare Gold Pack worth 25,000 coins with an additional bonus 1,500 coins.

Requirements:

1. Nationalities: Exactly 5

2. Leagues: Exactly 3

3. Players from the same Nation: Max.3

4. Players from the same League: Max 4

5. Team Overall Rating: Min 78

6. Team Chemistry: Min 100

Solution:



#1 Rene Adler

Position: Goalkeeper

Nationality: German

Club: 1. FSV Mainz 05

Buy Now Price: 550 coins



#2 Matthias Ostrozolek

Position: Left Back

Nationality: German

Club: Hannover 96

Buy Now Price: 600 coins



#3 Waldemar Anton

Position: Center Back

Nationality: German

Club: Hannover 96

Buy Now Price: 500 coins



#4 Lorenzo Tonelli

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Italian

Club: U.C. Sampdoria

Buy Now Price: 550 coins



#5 Davide Calabria

Position: Right Back

Nationality: Italian

Club: A.C. Milan

Buy Now Price: 950 coins



#6 Pablo Piatti

Position: Left Midfielder

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: RCD Espanyol

Buy Now Price: 500 coins



#7 Esteban Granero

Position: Center Midfielder

Nationality: Spanish

Club: RCD Espanyol

Buy Now Price: 600 coins



#8 Sergi Darder

Position: Center Midfielder

Nationality: Spanish

Club: RCD Espanyol

Buy Now Price: 600 coins



#9 Riccardo Saponara

Position: Center Attacking Midfielder

Nationality: Italian

Club: U.C. Sampdoria

Buy Now Price: 500 coins



#10 Alen Halilovic

Position: Right Midfielder

Nationality: Croatian

Club: A.C. Milan

Buy Now Price: 800 coins



#11 Sergio Garcia

Position: Striker

Nationality: Spanish

Club: RCD Espanyol

Buy Now Price: 450 coins

Loyalty

In order to continue this journey of tasks so you can complete the entire challenge, you have to understand a term called Loyalty which is based on a team’s cohesiveness as they play together to achieve a higher chemistry.

To earn Loyalty in your next 2 tasks, you simply have to play with the selected player for 10 games straight- no matter the difficulty. Once you have achieved that, you will notice an increase in the chemistry which will ultimately help you in the following two challenges.

Now, there is a method to speed up the process – all you have to do is to start the game until the scoreboard pops up in the top left-hand corner.

Once this happens, close the FIFA 19 application and boot it up again. Once you have re-entered FIFA Ultimate Team, you will notice that you have neither won nor loss a game but all the 11 selected players will have “played a match”. All you have to do is continue that process 10 times and you will have achieved the loyalty that you need to increase chemistry.

#3 Tough

In our next challenge, Tough, you are required to achieve an 89 rated chemistry. However, the selected squad will only really give you a chemistry rating of 80 but with the use of loyalty, it will boost your chemistry rating up to 92. The cost of the players for this task will roughly take you back 8,000 coins but in return, you will be rewarded with a Mega Pack worth 35,000 coins.

Requirements:

1. Nationalities: Exactly 6

2. Leagues: Exactly 6

3. Players from the same Nation: Max.2

4. Players from the same League: Max 2

5. Team Overall Rating: Min 80

6. Team Chemistry: Min 89

Solution:



#1 Franco Armani

Position: Goalkeeper

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: Club Athletico River Plate

Buy Now Price: 550 coins



#2 Ben Chilwell

Position: Left Back

Nationality: English

Club: Leicester City F.C.

Buy Now Price: 450 coins



#3 Alessio Romagnoli

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Italian

Club: A.C. Milan

Buy Now Price: 750 coins



#4 Mattia Caldara

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Italian

Club: A.C. Milan

Buy Now Price: 800 coins



#5 Andre Almeida

Position: Right Back

Nationality: Portuguese

Club: S.L. Benfica

Buy Now Price: 700 coins



#6 Marc Albrighton

Position: Left Midfielder

Nationality: English

Club: Leicester City F.C.

Buy Now Price: 550 coins



#7 Bruno Soriano

Position: Center Midfielder

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Villarreal CF

Buy Now Price: 650 coins



#8 Igor Denisov

Position: Center Defensive Midfielder

Nationality: Russian

Club: FC Lokomotiv Moscow

Buy Now Price: 500 coins



#9 Rafa Silva

Position: Right Winger

Nationality: Portuguese

Club: S.L. Benfica

Buy Now Price: 700 coins



#10 Fedor Smolov

Position: Striker

Nationality: Russian

Club: FC Lokomotiv Moscow

Buy Now Price: 700 coins



#11 Gerard Moreno

Position: Striker

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Villarreal CF

Buy Now Price: 1,500 coins

#4 Hybrid Master

Here we are!

The Grande Finale!

Here is hoping you’ve landed some awesome players along the way. Just a heads up that you’re going to need Loyalty once again in this task.

In this task, the 11 players that you need will cost you around 11,000 coins but the payout is amazing, We are talking about a Rare Players Pack, 12 players who are all rare, worth about 50,000 coins with another 12,000 coins for the completion of the entire League and Nation Hybrid Challenge.

Requirements:

1. Nationalities: Exactly 9

2. Leagues: Exactly 7

3. Team Overall Rating: Min 82

4. Team Chemistry: Min 86



Solution:



#1 Iker Casillas

Position: Goalkeeper

Nationality: Spanish

Club: FC Porto

Buy Now Price: 850 coins



#2 Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Brazilian

Club: FC Porto

Buy Now Price: 1,600 coins



#3 Sebastian Coates

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Uruguayan

Club: Sporting CP

Buy Now Price: 850 coins



#4 Federico Fazio

Position: Center Back

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: A.S. Roma

Buy Now Price: 950 coins



#5 Thorgan Hazard

Position: Left Midfielder

Nationality: Belgian

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Buy Now Price: 1,000 coins



#6 Kevin Strootman

Position: Center Midfielder

Nationality: Dutch

Club: Olympique de Marseille

Buy Now Price: 750 coins



#7 Morgan Sanson

Position: Center Midfielder

Nationality: French

Club: Olympique de Marseille

Buy Now Price: 750 coins



#8 Angel Correa

Position: Right Midfielder

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: Atletico Madrid

Buy Now Price: 750 coins



#9 Yannick Carrasco

Position: Left Midfielder

Nationality: Belgian

Club: Dalian Yifang F.C.

Buy Now Price: 1,300 coins



#10 Konstantinos Mitroglou

Position: Striker

Nationality: Greek

Club: Olympique de Marseille

Buy Now Price: 450 coins



#11 Marlos

Position: Right Midfielder

Nationality: Ukrainian

Club: FC Shakhtar Donetsk

Buy Now Price: 750 coins

And so that rounds up everyone that you will need to complete the four tasks in order to unlock the League and Nation Squad Building Challenge.

In the end, you will have completed every task with a total 41,000 coins versus achieving the same with packs and coins that would have cost upwards of 100,000 coins and more!

We hope this has really helped you.

Feel free to share with everyone what you have achieved in your packs in the comment section below.