FIFA 19: Squad Building Challenge Solution – League and Nation Hybrid

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team has always been the go-to programme for all FIFA players.
There’s just something about creating your team (to the best of your knowledge) with restrictions of chemistry & player statistics that just makes you feel like you’re on the way to being the next Pep Guardiola or Massimiliano Allegri….until you start opening packs full of unwanted players and then you realize you’re out of coins (when you want to buy packs worth 25,000 coins).
Never fear though, the FOX Sports Asia team are here to help you in this time of need.
Welcome to the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).
There are multiple challenges that can leave you wondering what players are needed to pass the requirements and land you that Mega Rare pack which may or may not land you that Messi card that would fit perfectly in your Ultimate team.
So let’s give you what we think is the cheapest solution to the SBCs, beginning with…..
#1 The Puzzler
The Puzzler is first of the four tasks that you need to tackle in order to complete the entire League and Nations Hybrid SBCs.
Do keep in mind the clubs and players, as well as their positions as these attributes, are key to the success of this task. The total price to complete this task would be roughly 15,000 coins but the reward would be a Premium Gold Players Pack worth 25,000 coins.
Requirements:
1. Nationalities: Exactly 3
2. Leagues: Exactly 2
3. Players from the same Nation: Max.4
4. Players from the same League: Max 4
5. Team Overall Rating: Min 77
6. Team Chemistry: Min 100
The Solution:
#1 Ludovic Butelle
Position: Goalkeeper
Nationality: French
Club: Angers SCO
Buy Now Price: 400 coins
#2 Sergio Escudero
Position: Left Back
Nationality: Spanish
Club: Sevilla FC
Buy Now Price: 600 coins
#3 Sergi Gomez
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Spanish
Club: Sevilla FC
Buy Now Price: 400 coins
#4 Jeremy Morel
Position: Center Back
Nationality: French
Club: Olympique Lyonnais
Buy Now Price: 850 coins
#5 Leo Dubois
Position: Right Back
Nationality: French
Club: Olympique Lyonnais
Buy Now Price: 500 coins
#6 Alex Granell
Position: Center Midfield
Nationality: Spanish
Club: Girona FC
Buy Now Price: 700 coins
#7 Seydou Doumbia
Position: Center Forward
Nationality: Ivorian
Club: Girona FC
Buy Now Price: 1200 coins
#8 Christopher Nkunku
Position: Center Midfield
Nationality: French
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Buy Now Price: 750 coins
#9 Inigo Cordoba
Position: Left Winger
Nationality: Spanish
Club: Athletic Bilbao
Buy Now Price: 400 coins
#10 Giovanni Sio
Position: Striker
Nationality: Ivorian
Club: Montpellier GSC
Buy Now Price: 8,900 coins
#11 Maxwell Cornet
Position: Right Winger
Nationality: Ivorian
Club: Olympique Lyonnais
Buy Now Price: 550 coins
#2 Intermediate
Before you start scrapping away the players you received in your last pack, make sure you take a look at the rest of the players that you might need to fulfill the requirements in the Intermediate pack. This task is more straightforward and much cheaper than the previous pack. You will be spending roughly 7,000 coins in this task but the reward comes in a form of a Rare Gold Pack worth 25,000 coins with an additional bonus 1,500 coins.
Requirements:
1. Nationalities: Exactly 5
2. Leagues: Exactly 3
3. Players from the same Nation: Max.3
4. Players from the same League: Max 4
5. Team Overall Rating: Min 78
6. Team Chemistry: Min 100
Solution:
#1 Rene Adler
Position: Goalkeeper
Nationality: German
Club: 1. FSV Mainz 05
Buy Now Price: 550 coins
#2 Matthias Ostrozolek
Position: Left Back
Nationality: German
Club: Hannover 96
Buy Now Price: 600 coins
#3 Waldemar Anton
Position: Center Back
Nationality: German
Club: Hannover 96
Buy Now Price: 500 coins
#4 Lorenzo Tonelli
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Italian
Club: U.C. Sampdoria
Buy Now Price: 550 coins
#5 Davide Calabria
Position: Right Back
Nationality: Italian
Club: A.C. Milan
Buy Now Price: 950 coins
#6 Pablo Piatti
Position: Left Midfielder
Nationality: Argentinian
Club: RCD Espanyol
Buy Now Price: 500 coins
#7 Esteban Granero
Position: Center Midfielder
Nationality: Spanish
Club: RCD Espanyol
Buy Now Price: 600 coins
#8 Sergi Darder
Position: Center Midfielder
Nationality: Spanish
Club: RCD Espanyol
Buy Now Price: 600 coins
#9 Riccardo Saponara
Position: Center Attacking Midfielder
Nationality: Italian
Club: U.C. Sampdoria
Buy Now Price: 500 coins
#10 Alen Halilovic
Position: Right Midfielder
Nationality: Croatian
Club: A.C. Milan
Buy Now Price: 800 coins
#11 Sergio Garcia
Position: Striker
Nationality: Spanish
Club: RCD Espanyol
Buy Now Price: 450 coins
Loyalty
In order to continue this journey of tasks so you can complete the entire challenge, you have to understand a term called Loyalty which is based on a team’s cohesiveness as they play together to achieve a higher chemistry.
To earn Loyalty in your next 2 tasks, you simply have to play with the selected player for 10 games straight- no matter the difficulty. Once you have achieved that, you will notice an increase in the chemistry which will ultimately help you in the following two challenges.
Now, there is a method to speed up the process – all you have to do is to start the game until the scoreboard pops up in the top left-hand corner.
Once this happens, close the FIFA 19 application and boot it up again. Once you have re-entered FIFA Ultimate Team, you will notice that you have neither won nor loss a game but all the 11 selected players will have “played a match”. All you have to do is continue that process 10 times and you will have achieved the loyalty that you need to increase chemistry.
#3 Tough
In our next challenge, Tough, you are required to achieve an 89 rated chemistry. However, the selected squad will only really give you a chemistry rating of 80 but with the use of loyalty, it will boost your chemistry rating up to 92. The cost of the players for this task will roughly take you back 8,000 coins but in return, you will be rewarded with a Mega Pack worth 35,000 coins.
Requirements:
1. Nationalities: Exactly 6
2. Leagues: Exactly 6
3. Players from the same Nation: Max.2
4. Players from the same League: Max 2
5. Team Overall Rating: Min 80
6. Team Chemistry: Min 89
Solution:
#1 Franco Armani
Position: Goalkeeper
Nationality: Argentinian
Club: Club Athletico River Plate
Buy Now Price: 550 coins
#2 Ben Chilwell
Position: Left Back
Nationality: English
Club: Leicester City F.C.
Buy Now Price: 450 coins
#3 Alessio Romagnoli
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Italian
Club: A.C. Milan
Buy Now Price: 750 coins
#4 Mattia Caldara
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Italian
Club: A.C. Milan
Buy Now Price: 800 coins
#5 Andre Almeida
Position: Right Back
Nationality: Portuguese
Club: S.L. Benfica
Buy Now Price: 700 coins
#6 Marc Albrighton
Position: Left Midfielder
Nationality: English
Club: Leicester City F.C.
Buy Now Price: 550 coins
#7 Bruno Soriano
Position: Center Midfielder
Nationality: Spanish
Club: Villarreal CF
Buy Now Price: 650 coins
#8 Igor Denisov
Position: Center Defensive Midfielder
Nationality: Russian
Club: FC Lokomotiv Moscow
Buy Now Price: 500 coins
#9 Rafa Silva
Position: Right Winger
Nationality: Portuguese
Club: S.L. Benfica
Buy Now Price: 700 coins
#10 Fedor Smolov
Position: Striker
Nationality: Russian
Club: FC Lokomotiv Moscow
Buy Now Price: 700 coins
#11 Gerard Moreno
Position: Striker
Nationality: Spanish
Club: Villarreal CF
Buy Now Price: 1,500 coins
#4 Hybrid Master
Here we are!
The Grande Finale!
Here is hoping you’ve landed some awesome players along the way. Just a heads up that you’re going to need Loyalty once again in this task.
In this task, the 11 players that you need will cost you around 11,000 coins but the payout is amazing, We are talking about a Rare Players Pack, 12 players who are all rare, worth about 50,000 coins with another 12,000 coins for the completion of the entire League and Nation Hybrid Challenge.
Requirements:
1. Nationalities: Exactly 9
2. Leagues: Exactly 7
3. Team Overall Rating: Min 82
4. Team Chemistry: Min 86
Solution:
#1 Iker Casillas
Position: Goalkeeper
Nationality: Spanish
Club: FC Porto
Buy Now Price: 850 coins
#2 Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Brazilian
Club: FC Porto
Buy Now Price: 1,600 coins
#3 Sebastian Coates
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Uruguayan
Club: Sporting CP
Buy Now Price: 850 coins
#4 Federico Fazio
Position: Center Back
Nationality: Argentinian
Club: A.S. Roma
Buy Now Price: 950 coins
#5 Thorgan Hazard
Position: Left Midfielder
Nationality: Belgian
Club: Borussia Monchengladbach
Buy Now Price: 1,000 coins
#6 Kevin Strootman
Position: Center Midfielder
Nationality: Dutch
Club: Olympique de Marseille
Buy Now Price: 750 coins
#7 Morgan Sanson
Position: Center Midfielder
Nationality: French
Club: Olympique de Marseille
Buy Now Price: 750 coins
#8 Angel Correa
Position: Right Midfielder
Nationality: Argentinian
Club: Atletico Madrid
Buy Now Price: 750 coins
#9 Yannick Carrasco
Position: Left Midfielder
Nationality: Belgian
Club: Dalian Yifang F.C.
Buy Now Price: 1,300 coins
#10 Konstantinos Mitroglou
Position: Striker
Nationality: Greek
Club: Olympique de Marseille
Buy Now Price: 450 coins
#11 Marlos
Position: Right Midfielder
Nationality: Ukrainian
Club: FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Buy Now Price: 750 coins
And so that rounds up everyone that you will need to complete the four tasks in order to unlock the League and Nation Squad Building Challenge.
In the end, you will have completed every task with a total 41,000 coins versus achieving the same with packs and coins that would have cost upwards of 100,000 coins and more!
We hope this has really helped you.
Feel free to share with everyone what you have achieved in your packs in the comment section below.