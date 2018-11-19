Singapore’s Team Flash win EACC FIFA title in South Korea

Singapore-based Team Flash beat out stiff competition from South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam to emerge as back-to-back Asian champions in FIFA at the EACC Championship held in Seoul, South Korea.

The Asia-Pacific championship’s group stages which began on November 10 saw Team Flash lining up a combined Singapore-Malaysian (SAM) contingent consisting of two Singaporeans both representing Team Flash: Fardeen “Fardhino” Hussain, 21 and Amraan “Amraan” Gani, 24.

The third member of team was Malaysia’s Darren “RippedJean” Gan, 21, who is contracted to eSports team Mineski. Fardhino only recently signed for Team Flash and qualified as Singapore’s official representative with defending champion Amraan at the EACC Singapore national qualifiers in FIFA back in September.

Team SAM finished second behind China’s Lyon EDG with one win and five draws from six games in the group stages and qualified as the second seed for the knockout stages which were held in Busan on November 16 and 17.

At Busan, they went up against one of the tournament favourites Adidas X from Korea in the quarterfinals. Team SAM won the game 2-1 with Amraan scoring the decisive goal to knock out the Koreans.

In the semifinals, they came up against Thailand in what was also a rematch of the final back in April when Flash won the title. This time too, it was them who tasted the success as SAM overcame the Thais 2-0 to make back-to-back EACC grand finals.

In the final against Vietnam, Fardhino opened with a win before SAM clawed back the next three games via Malaysia’s RippedJean – resulting in a 3-1 final score that helped them lift the FIFA title.

“We came in wanting to show we deserved our success from April, and we did it. Thanks to my teammates Fardeen and Darren for an amazing tournament, and we are happy that we did Singapore eSports proud again at the international stage,” said Armaan.