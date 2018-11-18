We all know how important FIFA is in the lives of football and gaming fans alike. After all, the game is the realest adaptation of what goes on in packed stadiums of some of the biggest teams in the world.

The game is also responsible for letting us be a part of the action that our favourite stars partake in week in and week out. And this isn’t just the case for fans of football, but also professional footballers themselves.

It is well documented that pro footballers love playing FIFA. Be it in their own avatars with their own real-life teams, or with different sides, courting controversy at times. But we don’t think it’s ever happened that FIFA has helped a player find out his real-life teammates ever. Until now.

Krzysztof Piatek is one such unique individual, whose love for all things FIFA gaming helped him find out exactly which players he was now playing with. Having signed for Genoa, the striker had absolutely no clue whom he would be teaming up with, and sought assistance the only way he knew how.

Speaking to Corriere Della Sera, the Pole talked about how the game helped him identify fellow players.

“I had no idea who my teammates at Genoa were when I signed. So I turned on my PlayStation and looked them up on FIFA.”

The honest and hilarious statement is in keeping with what we now believe other players may have indulged in as well, but probably didn’t have the guts to say it out loud. Regardless of this incident, one thing is for sure. Piatek’s exploits along with his teammates’ help has taken him to the pinnacle of Serie A goal scoring charts, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.