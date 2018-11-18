FIFA 19 is no stranger to all football and gaming fans alike. The franchise has taken flight like nobody’s business, and continues its success with its latest edition. This year, FIFA has come reloaded and recharged with plenty for everyone, and its one of the most exciting games on the gaming calendar.

In game, ratings and stats continue to be one of the most interesting parts of the series, and are always bound to bring about a response. And with FIFA 19, a unique record may even be in the offing.

Forget about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, because it is none other than Aiden McGeady who now owns unique record of being the only player to have five-star skill moves since FIFA 12.

McGeady is rated just 73 this year, but his FIFA record is pretty stunning, and he has had five-star skill moves right from FIFA 12 when he was rated a healthy 81 in the game. The Irishman’s exploits have seen him go to the likes of Everton and mix it up with the best, but even he wouldn’t have envisaged a time where his skills may be better than Ronaldo and Messi.

FUT fans have regularly utilized the skill attribute of McGeady in FIFA gaming, and with FIFA 19 rating him a five-star skiller again, there are bound to be more users with the Irishman in their sights.