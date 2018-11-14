Watch: 50 new faces added to FIFA 19 revealed

EA Sports FIFA 19 released earlier this year amid much fanfare, and it has been considered one of the best versions till date with a number of new additions and much-improved gameplay.

Moreover, EA Sports tend to release updates on regular occasions in order to fix bugs, improve gameplay and also add new features to the game.

In the November update, which has been released for all, will feature as many as 50 new faces, including those of 48 players and 2 managers.

List of players with updated faces

Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Leon Balogun (Brighton)

Junior Fernandes (Brighton)

Mathias Normann (Brighton)

Joe Bennett (Cardiff)

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff)

Kadeem Harris (Cardiff)

Sean Morrison (Cardiff)

Josh Murphy (Cardiff)

Callum Paterson (Cardiff)

Joe Ralls (Cardiff)

Bobby Reid (Cardiff)

Daniel Arzani (Celtic)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Fabricio (Fulham)

Floyd Ayite (Fulham)

Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham)

Joe Bryan (Fulham)

Tom Cairney (Fulham)

Ibrahima Cisse (Fulham)

Stefan Johansen (Fulham)

Neeskens Kebano (Fulham)

Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham)

Kevin McDonald (Fulham)

Denis Odoi (Fulham)

Jean Michael Seri (Fulham)

Steven Sessegnon (Fulham)

Joshua Bohui (Manchester United)

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Danny Batth (Middlesborough)

Yoshinori Muto (Newcastle United)

Morgan Sanson (Marseille)

Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)

Enzo Fernandez (Rayo Majadahonda)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Stefano Sturaro (Sporting Lisbon)

Marc Navarro Ceciliano (Watford)

Benny Ashley-Seal (Wolves)

Willy Boly (Wolves)

Conor Coady (Wolves)

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Joao Moutinho (Wolves)

Leonardo Bonatini (Wolves)

Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolves)

Romain Saiss (Wolves)

Jota (Wolves)

Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham)

Neil Warnock (Cardiff)

Aside from the faces, there have been a host of gameplay changes introduced as well, including on first-time finesse shots, 180-degree ball approach, and defensive pressure on the shooter, which have all seen improvements.

Image credits: Defaltz (Youtube)