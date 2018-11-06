FIFA 19 is out and about and doing pretty well in the market. As the annual franchise makes more fans along the way, the need for keeping up to date with the current happenings in the world of football becomes a necessity for the makers of the game.

That’s where the need for a ratings refresh comes in. Last season, we saw the instant impact that the winter ratings refresh had on gaming and football fans alike, with players either upgraded or downgraded based on their real life performances on the football pitch.

FUT fans in particular will be looking forward to the ratings refresh and as EA Sports looks to mix things up, it gives us a chance to see exactly which road they will be taking.

A number of players have been awarded questionable ratings this year, and from what we’ve seen in the first half of the season, a lot might change very quickly. While some players deserve to be upgraded, a few deserve to fall down a few notches. Here are some such players:

#5 THOMAS MULLER (-1, Germany & Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller has been Mr. Consistent for Bayern Munich over the years, and has successfully transitioned from and out and out forward to a slightly deeper role. His commitment to the Bavarian side can never be questioned, but his understanding of the system under Niko Kovac this season has been prone to a flaw or too.

The goals have dried up for Muller, scoring just twice in the Bundesliga this season, and as Bayern look to crawl their way to the top of the table again, they need this man to fire. His current rating of 86 warrants some better displays from the German, and they haven’t been forthcoming. Don’t be surprised if he receives a downgrade to 85 in the ratings refresh.

#4 LUKA MODRIC (-1, Croatia & Real Madrid)

He may be the best player in the world as per FIFA, but do we really think Luka Modric has done enough in a Real Madrid shirt this season? Probably not. His partnership with Toni Kroos in midfield is a far cry from the days under Zinedine Zidane, and just like several other Los Blancos stars, Modric has looked lost under Julen Lopetegui.

His distribution and game sense is not at the level we’re used to seeing, and is certainly not worthy of a 91 rating. There are players out there in Europe who are giving much more to their sides than the Croatian is at the moment, and that is why we expect him to drop down a notch to 90.

#3 GARETH BALE (-2, Wales & Real Madrid)

For the longest time, Gareth Bale has been touted as the next contender for the Ballon D’Or award, but in reality, it just hasn’t quite clicked for the Welshman.

Big things were expected from Bale this season after it became clear that Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving and so was Zinedine Zidane, opening up an opportunity for the Welsh wizard to become the talisman at the Bernabeu.

But the exact opposite seems to have happened, and Bale has slipped up even more.

Scoring just three goals in La Liga this season, the former Spurs man has flattered to deceive and his rating of 88 in FIFA 19 already looks supremely generous. We expect the winger to fall down two notches to 86.

#2 ROMELU LUKAKU (-1, Belgium & Manchester United)

Manchester United have stuttered and faltered their way through the first half of this season, and amidst the disappointing start, a few players have come under fire.

United aren’t scoring enough goals, and Romelu Lukaku may be partly to blame for it. Nobody can doubt the industry that the Belgian provides to the game, but he’s been missing guilt edge chances like nobody’s business, and costing his team vital points.

His rating of 87 in FIFA 19 will almost surely fall down one or maybe even two points in the refresh, and he may be losing his spot up front for the Red Devils too.

#1 ALEXIS SANCHEZ (-2, Chile & Manchester Uniteed)

What a dreadful time of it Alexis Sanchez has had since moving to Manchester United in January. The Chilean has cost the Red Devils a wage bomb and he’s been struggling to say the least.

This season has been no different, and his place in the side looks lost to the likes of Martial, Lingard and Rashford. Whether he picks up at all is debatable at this point, and he may end up being sold as early as this transfer window.

In FIFA 19, his rating of 87 is almost unbelievable, and is expected to drop two points at the very least. The ratings refresh most definitely will not be kind to the winger.