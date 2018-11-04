Last night’s Premier League battle between Arsenal and Liverpool was a fun game to watch for more reasons than one. Two of the league’s fast-paced sides clashed in head-to-head action and the end result was far from disappointing — especially for the FIFA 19 fans.

There were several talking points throughout the course of the ninety minutes at the Emirates Stadium, but one seems to stand out ahead of the rest.

This epic moment comes to us from the first half of the match when Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah receives the ball and tries to go on a marauding run towards the opposition box. As he gets there, however, he is surprisingly greeted by a returning Granit Xhaka of all people, who makes a crunching tackle and gets all of the ball.

From the video below, it is clear that Xhaka hardly had a starting advantage over Salah too, and still somehow managed to beat the Egyptian to the ball. Rather unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans at the Emirates loved every moment of this and showed it with a massive roar.

48 paced Xhaka catching 92 paced Salah over half a pitch. I guess the pace differences in #fifa19 aren’t so unrealistic after all. pic.twitter.com/ECcZBq2ay2 — simon stewart (@simonstewart84) November 4, 2018

What’s even more interesting is that when you compare the statistics and attributes of Salah and Xhaka from FIFA 19, it makes for alarming news. The Swiss is rated just 48 in the pace category, while his counterpart Salah is a healthy 92 in the speed bracket. FIFA 19 has been called out in the past for its bizarre rating system at times, and none can be more evident than yesterday’s incident to highlight the flaws in Xhaka’s pace rating.

The central midfielder was in fine form in yesterday’s game and showed some of the class that brought him to North London in the first place. His FIFA 19 rating probably doesn’t do him justice, but he is surely doing his place in the Gunners team justice by playing the way he did in last night’s draw.