FIFA 19: Why World Cup finalists Croatia were excluded from the game

FIFA 19 may be one of the fan favourite games on the market as of right now, but even EA Sports’ top franchise isn’t exempted from the odd flaw or two. One thing which is annoying fans, in particular, is the fact that World Cup finalists Croatia are not in the game.

The addition of the UEFA Champions League in this year’s edition has given fans an extra reason to go and purchase the game and has perhaps filled a void that existed for way too long in the annual franchise.

But despite its obvious benefits, FIFA 19 comes with a few shortcomings too. This year’s game, for example, does not feature World Cup finalists Croatia in any capacity.

One would expect a team boasting of the likes of Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Rakitic to be a sure-shot bet in the list of teams, but that isn’t the case here.

Eurosport are reporting that the reason behind the omission of Croatia from FIFA 19 is the same reason that the country hasn’t featured in FIFA gaming since 2012, and it’s all about the moolah.

Tomsilav Pacak, a Croatian spokesperson revealed to the website the real reason in a statement reading as follows:

“The reason why Croatia is not in FIFA 19 is because [the] Croatian Football Federation and EA could not come to an agreement that would satisfy both sides. Obviously, we value FIFA World Cup silver medallists and world’s best player in 2018 more than EA currently does with its offer, and we will continue protecting the value and image of the Croatian team and our players.”

It is believed that Croatia were offered just €100,000 in 2012 for securing the rights and the Croatian Football Federation declined the offer. This stance has not changed in any year since.

Croatia did make a brief appearance in FIFA last year when they were included in the FIFA 18 ‘World Cup’ expansion. However, they were excluded from the main game, just like this year.

