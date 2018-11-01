FIFA 19: 5 players who will likely get an upgrade in the winter ratings refresh

FIFA 19 has been a hit since its release recently, and the popular gaming franchise has already received rave reviews for its gameplay, career mode and its latest additions. One such addition is that of the UEFA Champions League, pretty much completing the field and adding that missing piece of the puzzle.

Obtaining necessary licenses has proven to be an issue in the past, but EA Sports have gone all out this time around and are reaping the benefits of having popular tournaments like the Champions League now added in the game.

At the other end, the usual ratings update is expected this winter and could see some stark changes in how players in the game will line up. There has been a fair amount of criticism from gaming and football fans alike over what they expected the ratings of certain individuals to be and how they actually turned out, leading to the ratings refresh being a welcome change in the game.

So as we approach the highly-anticipate refresh, we ask the question of who actually deserves to be upgraded in the ratings category. There will be plenty of candidates based on how the start of this season has panned out, and here are some likely names:

#5 Matteo Guendouzi (France & Arsenal, +5)

Arsenal’s latest signing Matteo Guendouzi has shone in the little time he has been at the club, and it is clear that he is one for the future. The teenager is rated highly by his manager Unai Emery and for good reason.

Despite looking seemingly weak, he more than makes up with his acceleration and silky touches in midfield, opening up possibilities of a pass at every step. His current FIFA 19 card of 67 is appalling and needs a look immediately, with a minimum of plus five expected. Arsenal fans will be hoping that his impact on the pitch continues to improve.

#4 Antonio Rudiger (Germany & Chelsea, +2)

Chelsea fans must be pleased with what Antonio Rudiger has brought to their season so far. Often considered an understudy since making his move to Stamford Bridge, this has been the breakout season for Rudiger in many ways, and he continues to improve his game as we speak.

The German has been an integral part of the Chelsea renaissance this term, and his goal against Manchester United was validation for his efforts. While his overall rating of 81 isn’t too bad, we do expect that a couple of points will be added to his tally owing to the good work he has pulled off in a short time.

#3 Eden Hazard (Belgium & Chelsea, +1)

Sticking with Chelsea, how can anyone forget the massive contribution of Eden Hazard to the Blues this season. The Belgian was rumoured to be on the move this past summer with Real Madrid showing interest, but Eden showed his professionalism by staying put and more than putting a shift in.

He is currently the joint top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, and his ability to give a little extra every single game is unmatched. His card has an overall rating of 91 which is stunning in itself, but he looks ready to compete with the big boys so don’t be surprised if that rating turns to 92 soon enough.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal, +2)

One of the success stories of this campaign, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has blown through the door at the Emirates Stadium since arriving at the club in January.

This season has yielded seven goals in the Premier League, listing him at the very top alongside Hazard, and there is definitely more to come. Playing on the left side of midfield has greatly benefited the Gabon International, and Emery’s methods seem to paying off big time for the quick forward.

His FIFA 19 card can expect some changes in the positive sense with a minimum of plus two added to the 87 rating he possesses already.

#1 Paco Alcacer (Spain & Borussia Dortmund, +4)

Take a minute to appreciate the sheer brilliance of Paco Alcacer. The Spaniard was virtually an unknown last season at Barcelona, but a loan move to Borussia Dortmund has seen him transform into a goal-scoring machine.

Seven goals in four Bundesliga matches is pretty extraordinary, and his call-up to the national team has also yielded goals for the Spanish. His rating of 79 does not do him justice in any shape or form, so expect a healthy jump in his ratings as we approach the ratings refresh.

Whether he stays at Dortmund is another matter altogether, but considering his recent form, Barcelona would be smart to ask him to return to Catalonia soon enough.