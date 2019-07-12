UK kids make parents go bankrupt in attempt to unlock Lionel Messi through FIFA 19 player packs

In a rather surprising piece of news, four children in the United Kingdom emptied their parents’ bank account in a desperate attempt to unlock Lionel Messi via player packs on FIFA 19. Unfortunately, they still did not get him even after spending around £550.

The Sun reports that the four children of Thomas Carter – a citizen of the UK, are the “culprits” and that the youngsters have now had their Nintendo Switch gaming console confiscated “indefinitely” after they spent £550 on player packs in just three weeks.

The incident only gets sadder from here, as the kids never managed to land Messi into their team even after spending so much of money and buying a lot of FIFA 19 Card packs. In case you did not know, FIFA users can purchase packs on the game to improve their team, but will only see what they have won once the payment is made.

The Sun says that the four children decided to spend their father’s money without asking after he treated them to a single player pack. It was much later that Thomas Carter and his wife realised what had happened – they understood the situation only when their card got declined because the account was empty.

Mr Carter who is based at Hampshire, told the BBC: “I just never thought [the children] would do it.” He further suggested that FIFA’s unethical method of buying packs encourages users to gamble.

“You pay £40 for the game, which is a lot of money in itself, but then the only way to get a great team is essentially by gambling. They spent £550 and they still never got their favourite player, Lionel Messi,” he said.

Nintendo have apparently agreed to give him a full refund and have also removed all of the purchased players, according to the English news agency.