Thailand women’s team added to FIFA 19 roster list

Thailand fans can rejoice because their women’s team has finally been added to the roster list for the FIFA 19 video game.

The move to include Thailand is a concerted effort by the game’s creators EA Sports to add to the excitement ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the FIFA 19 Women’s World Cup mode also introduced in the game.

A new update just under 2GB for gamers will include the addition of ten new teams on the women’s side of the game, with Thailand one of the countries partaking in the football gaming franchise now.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China PR, England, France, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, and Thailand are all now a part of the game, with USA also a part of the line-up.

Lift the trophy in Lyon. You can play a 2019 #FIFAWWC Final match now in #FIFA19! 🏆 https://t.co/hDWl6MtEag pic.twitter.com/uVRs9wQDyn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 29, 2019

Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PCs will all include the latest new update for FIFA 19 in a bid to promote the Women’s World Cup, even though FIFA have revealed that all squads may not yet be official. Nonetheless, this is what the Thai team looks like.