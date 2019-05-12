Liverpool superstar wins EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season award

In an expected and completely deserved result, Virgil Van Dijk has grabbed the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season award for his heroics this campaign.

Van Dijk has had an exceptional season, scoring plenty of goals and defending like a rock at the back, and having already had the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award in his grasp, he now has another award to boast about.

This puts VVD in some elite company, making him the first defender to win the coveted award since Vincent Kompany did it in Manchester City colours back in the 2011/12 Premier League season.

Liverpool haven’t won anything yet, but could realistically still win the Premier League and Champions League double, and if they do, who knows, perhaps Van Dijk may have bigger awards coming his way.

“It’s a great honour and I’m very proud. Without everyone here at ​Liverpool, fans and players, it wouldn’t be possible so I will definitely give them credit for all of it as well,” Van Dijk said.

“I think the whole season in the Premier League has been outstanding.”

“The only thing is we have been competing with another team that’s pretty good. But I think it’s a joy to watch, this title race, for neutral fans.”