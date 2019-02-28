FIFA 19: League Two player “beats” Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to greatest ever FUT card

FIFA 19 has charmed the gaming and football universe since its release, but EA Sports sure shocked that very universe by revealing that a League Two player had received the “greatest” FUT card in the history of the game.

Adebayo Akinfenwa is somewhat of a FIFA icon, and is known for his huge built and strength that has been actively covered in FIFA gaming, resulting in him being the strongest player in the game before the winter upgrades took place.

But EA Sports sure shocked him and the world, by sending the Wycombe Wanderers man a special FUT card rating him “100” in the game.

The FUT card is unique because it is the first time that anybody has been given a three-figure rating in the franchise, with the capping set at 99. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Pele have all had that particular card on Ultimate Team, but nothing quite like this.

“The Beast” Akinfenwa recently revealed he had reached 1 million Instagram followers, and to celebrate the occasion he received the iconic card from EA Sports. Simply wow.

Goal.com confirmed that the “perfect” ratings card will not be added to his profile in the game, and was simply a goodwill move by the franchise to commemorate his special occasion.