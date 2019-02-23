Two Philippines national team players newly included in FIFA 19 February update

Midfielder John-Patrick Strauss and goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza from Philippines, are two of the most noted latest player additions in the latest update to EA Sports FIFA 19 this February.

Both the players were part of Philippines’ maiden AFC Asian Cup campaign that concluded in January this year. Though the side finished last in a highly competitive Group C that included South Korea, China and Kyrgyzstan, Patrick Strauß impressed as a defensive midfielder, while Kevin Mendoza was back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard.

Neither Strauss nor Mendoza are Filipino by birth. While the former was born in Wetzlar, Germany, the latter was born in Herning, Denmark. After a fledgling youth career in FC Cleeberg, TSG Wieseck and RB Leipzig, 22-year-old Strauss made 54 appearances in the senior level with RB Leipzig II, before shifting to Erzgebirge Aue, a 2.Bundesliga Club in 2017. Mendoza meanwhile, rose through the ranks in various Danish clubs before signing with his current club, AC Horsens – thus playing in the Danish Superliga currently. The Azkals is also relatively young at 23 years of age.

Both players can hence be scouted in the FIFA 19 Manager mode by scouting their clubs (Erzgebirge Aue for Strauss and AC Horsens for Mendoza). Interestingly, Strauss has been labelled a Right Wing-Back in the latest segment of the popular football video game. This is in contrast to the midfield-centric roles that he is usually seen in, both for club and country.

The duo, also thus joins a fair list of upcoming footballing superstars in the ASEAN region, the best of who is undoubtedly Neil Etheridge who has been playing with Cardiff City FC since the 2017-18 season. Not only had he played a vital role in promoting the Bluebirds into the Premier League this season, but he also continues to make an impact in Britain’s premium footballing competition.

Futhead.com places Strauss’ overall rating to be 63, with his pace (71) and dribbling (65) being his best attributes. Striking is his weakest zone, as the makers of the game have gone with a mere 52 for him on the trait. The youngster does have two stars on skill moves, and a star-rating of three on weak foot, which is his left.

Mendoza, meanwhile, will have to be contented with his 55-overall for the time being, his diving (58) and reflexes (57) being his strongest suits. Both players will start appearing in users’ FIFA modules, once the February update has been completed.