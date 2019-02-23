Philippines star Neil Etheridge gets massive rating update in FIFA 19

Philippines national team and Premier League side Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has received a massive boost on his existing EA Sports FIFA 19 rankings in the latest February update.

The Azkals star was the highest rated ASEAN player in EA Sports’ FIFA franchise with his previous rating of 72 in the game. Now with improved performances against some of the biggest names in world football has seen his stars rise and he has now increased his lead at the top of the highest-rated ASEAN players’ table.

The latest February update has seen him gain two rating points and is now rated 74 in the game. He also has the potential to go up to 76 in the manager mode. The second highest-rated player in FIFA 19 is Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda, who has 67 rating in the game.

Etheridge has made 27 appearances for Cardiff in the Premier League this season and has made 97 saves in them. He has also managed to keep as many as seven clean sheets in them.

Despite his stellar performances between the sticks, Cardiff have been embroiled in a relegation battle and find themselves on the 17th position in the league table, only one point clear from the relegation zone.