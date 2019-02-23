FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars receive upgrades

The ongoing FIFA 19 ratings refresh has been known to create excitement and talk, and expect more of the same now that the La Liga players receiving rating changes have been announced.

Some very familiar names are among those who have received upgrades in the ratings refresh for Spain’s elite league, and leading them are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Among those who stand out, Karim Benzema of Los Blancos has been given a fresh rating of 85 in the latest refresh, which may come as a surprise to a few people.

New ratings for these 23 @LaLigaEN standouts! Related In-Forms will take some time to update. #FUT #WinterRefresh pic.twitter.com/pls790lgHf — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 22, 2019



Apart from him, Sergio Busquets has also been given a fresh rating by EA Sports, seeing him move to 89 in the refresh. His teammate Ousmane Dembele is now rated 84 himself, while Daniel Carvajal is now rated 85 in the game.

Jesus Navas (81), Pablo Sarabia (83) and Lucas Hernandez (83) are other popular names to receive a change in their ratings.

The full list should be available on the EA Sports website soon.

(Image courtesy: EA Sports FIFA)