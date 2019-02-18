FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: Borussia Dortmund the big winners as Bundesliga upgrades revealed

The FIFA 19 ratings refresh is well and truly underway, and following the release of the Premier League stars who will receive upgrades, EA Sports has now revealed the upgrades for Bundesliga.

It is clear that Borussia Dortmund are the big winners this time, as a number of talented players have been given upgrades because of their impressive performances this season.

The biggest increase in top players was noticed with the 3-point gain for Dortmund superstar Marco Reus, who has had a sensational season up till this point, and now has a solid 88 rating.

His teammates Axel Witsel (85) and Jadon Sancho (78) have also clearly received upgrades, while Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has been upgraded to 87.

Thorgan Hazard has been bumped up to 83 himself, while German striker Timo Werner is up to 84. Joshua Kimmich is another high-profile upgrade, moving up to 86 as well.

Ratings for @Bundesliga_EN have been updated! It can take a few hours for related in-forms to upgrade. #FUT #WinterRefresh pic.twitter.com/hI9lBSpkrt — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 17, 2019

You can check out the full list here.

(Image credits: EA Sports FIFA)