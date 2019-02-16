FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 La Liga players who could get an upgrade

The FIFA 19 rating refresh days are among us now as the Premier League side of things has already had a refresh. With La Liga refresh expected to be out soon, here is a look at the five players that could get an upgrade…

#5 Jan Oblak – from 90 to 91

Jan Oblak is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world. The fact that he doesn’t play for a more popular club than Atletico Madrid makes him somewhat of an under-appreciated entity.

Atleti have one of the best defenses in La Liga but when the backline fails, Oblak is almost always there to save them. Currently, the Slovenian is rated at 90 and while that is an excellent rating, it still doesn’t do justice to him.

David De Gea is the highest-rated goalkeeper at 91 and Oblak is just as good – if not better – than the Manchester United shotstopper.

#4 Arthur – from 82 to 84

When Xavi Hernandez announced his departure from Barcelona, many fans were worried about who could take over from the legendary Spaniard. Thiago Alcantara was supposed to be the natural successor but the Catalans failed to keep him.

As a result, the Blaugrana had to look outside and find someone who could take over the mantle – and they did so by signing Arthur. The Brazilian has been exceptional since joining the Camp Nou and seamlessly fit into the Barcelona philosophy.

He is currently rated at 82 but could very well be given an 84 rating in the refresh.

#3 Pablo Sarabia – 81 to 83

Pablo Machin has done an excellent job at Sevilla so far this season. The Spanish side are currently fourth in La Liga and have been a very difficult side to play against all season.

One of the players that has been very impressive is Pablo Sarabia. The former Real Madrid youngster has 8 goals and assists each from 22 La Liga matches. As a result, this could be dubbed as his breakthrough season.

He certainly deserves a rating upgrade.

#2 Vinicius – from 77 to 80

No-one expected Vinicius Jr. to have the impact that he has had at Real Madrid so far this season. The Brazilian youngster was supposed to be a signing for the future but he has already stamped his authority with the Galacticos.

The youngster already has 8 assists and four goals to his name from 23 matches and has made himself an indispensable member of Santiago Solari’s revolution. He is currently rated at 77 but he is easily an 80 rating player.

#1 Marcos Llorente – from 79 to 83

Marcos Llorente really impressed onlookers when he was at Alaves, which is why he was retained by Real Madrid last season. However, this is the season where he has actually broken through to become a first-team member.

His awareness off the ball and guile on it has made him an important member of the Madrid squad. He is only rated at 79 and it is far less than what he deserves.