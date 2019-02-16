FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: EA Sports announces Premier League upgrades

The much awaited FIFA 19 ratings refresh is finally here, and we start with the Premier League players that have received upgrades.

As was expected, EA Sports have announced the rating upgrades for the Premier League before the rest, and some very interesting inclusions have taken place.

23 @premierleague players have now had their ratings updated as part of Winter Refresh! If they have applicable in-forms, those will be automatically updated later in the day. Read the FAQ for more info on upgrades 👉 https://t.co/spoDHLE1hg pic.twitter.com/VJ8tH9NeD6 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 15, 2019

In total, 23 players from England’s top division have received upgrades, and these include the likes of Harry Kane (90), Virgil van Dijk (88), Alisson (87), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (88) and Raheem Sterling (87).

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has also received a +1 increase to 85 while Anthony Martial of Manchester United has seen his numbers jump to 84.

Marcus Rashford (82) and Alexandre Lacazette (85) have also seen upgrades. These ratings give a fair idea on the respective players’ performances this season, and are in tune with what was expected before the ratings were released.

(Image credits: EA Sports FIFA)