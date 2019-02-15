FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: What can we expect?

The FIFA 19 ratings refresh is almost upon us, and with it come some very logical questions. Who will be upgraded? Whose ratings will suffer? Which teams will get better, and which will get worse?

The FIFA 19 ratings refresh generally takes place following the January transfer window, since teams have added to their squads, and a mid-season review gives some serious insights into how players and teams have fared.

If you’re familiar with Ultimate team (FUT), you already know that constant updates in player ratings already take place, but a ratings refresh ensures that the overall ratings of players are affected.

Last year, the concept of ratings refresh saw some pretty nifty changes, and player ratings were largely upgraded in order to build fan excitement and give the improving stars some much needed confidence. After all, everyone plays FIFA!

The first phase of this year’s ratings will be released on Friday, February 15th 2019, and if 2018 is anything to go by, we can expect the Premier League players to be first on the list.

We already know, thanks to EA Sports, that three players are going to be upgraded for sure, with Raheem Sterling, Marco Reus and Kylian Mbappe going up a notch.

You will also see some position upgrades for players based on their performances this season and where their respective managers have decided to play them. While overall ratings change, there can even be changes to players’ individual attributes, with their skill, passing etc. all taken into consideration.

There is plenty of excitement leading up to the big reveal, and FOX Sports Asia has all the buildup for you, with our prospective goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards all there for you to see.