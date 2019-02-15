FIFA 19 removes Cristiano Ronaldo as featured cover star

Big changes are coming in the widely beloved video game, FIFA 19. Some of these changes are expected to excite fans, such as Jadon Sancho’s real face, upgraded 2D portraits for two hundred players, and new ratings for several of the in-game stars. However, one change in particular has caused some bewilderment in the community.

It seems like the short reign of Cristiano Ronaldo as the featured cover star of the beloved FIFA franchise is over, after EA Sports revealed three new players to take his place. The Portuguese has since been replaced by Neymar, Paulo Dybala, and Kevin de Bruyne in the retain copies around the globe. And with the latest update, he has suffered the same fate in-game as well.

Wow loading screen for fifa 19 has changed and in other words, they just removed Ronaldo from the loading screen 🤔 — ryantanjunkai (@rtjk123) February 14, 2019

It has indeed turned out to be a surprising decision by the Virtual Gaming company to remove one of the world’s most popular footballers as the cover star. However, the reasons behind this move haven’t been revealed yet.

Instead, FIFA 19 have opted to display the images of PSG’s Neymar, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, and Juventus’s Paulo Dybala in both the retain and in-game cover.

Meanwhile, more big changes are expected to follow as EA officially revealed their yearly ‘Ratings Refresh’ event to begin on Friday, February 15, which would a mass change in player overalls.