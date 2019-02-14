FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 midfielders who need an upgrade or downgrade

Every year, there is a mid-season refresh of FIFA ratings based on how the said players have played in the past few months. This year won’t be any different as the FIFA 19 refresh is set to come out tomorrow.

While in most cases, the players’ ratings remain unchanged, exceptions are always made for exceptional performers. With that in mind, here are the five midfielders who deserve a refresh in ratings based on how they played in the last few months…

#5 N’Golo Kante – from 89 to 88

The Chelsea man hasn’t been at his best ever since Maurizio Sarri took over the reins at Stamford Bridge. It is not entirely the Frenchman’s fault as he is being played in the right side of central midfield – which is not his best position.

Nevertheless, some shortcomings of his game have become apparent because of it. His dribbling rating is at 81 and pace is set at 80. These two aspects of his game should be downgraded, taking his overall FIFA 19 rating from 89 to 88.

#4 Kai Havertz – from 79 to 82

The Bundesliga never fails to bring out a young player – it is a playground for talented youngsters to have breakthrough seasons. Kai Havertz is among a handful of players who are enjoying a breakthrough spell in the Bundesliga.

The youngster has 8 goals and two assists from 21 league games so far this season. His shooting, pace, and passing are rated at 64, 77 and 76 respectively – a far cry from the player that he has already become.

#3 Isco – from 89 to 88

One of the biggest disappointments of this season has been Isco. The Spaniard was supposed to take the mantle at the Bernabeu with Julen Lopetegui as the manager. However, things have gone awry for him.

Not only has Lopetegui been sacked, but Isco has also lost his prominence with the Merengues. His passing is rated at 85 but his delivery this season has been poor, so it should perhaps get downgraded.

#2 Marcos Llorente – from 79 to 83

Real Madrid were dependent on Casemiro to provide a defensive shield in front of the backline. So when he got injured earlier this season, Solari brought in Marcos Llorente to take over.

And the Spaniard hasn’t looked back ever since. Although he is currently out injured now, he is almost certain to slot straight back into the starting XI when he is fit. His passing is rated at 73, defending at 76 and physical at 71 – these numbers now look ludicrous after what he has shown this season.

#1 Arthur – from 82 to 85

And finally, the successor to Xavi’s throne: Arthur. The Brazilian has been fantastic for the Catalans ever since he joined the club. He rarely puts a foot wrong in the game and always controls the tempo for his team.

However, his FIFA 19 rating is only 82, which is a major injustice to his abilities. His passing is only 79 and should be a lot higher than that. He is also a better defender than what the rating of 70 suggests.