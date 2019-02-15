FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 Forwards who need an upgrade or downgrade

We’re almost there. The FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh arrives tomorrow, February 15, where some of our favourite stars will see their in-game overalls dwindle. Some will rise, some will fall, and some will remain the same. And now, we take a look at five forwards who deserve to have their ratings ‘refreshed’.

#5 Son Heung-min – 84 to 87

We are coming to a point where we have to wonder whether Son Heung-min is among the best players in the world, having already achieved that status in Asia. The Korea Republic forward puts in solid performances every week and is on his way to achieving legendary status for both club and country.

Therefore, one must wonder what the Tottenham star must do to get his rating beyond the ’85’ mark?! We believe that Son’s performances over the course of the last six months merit an increased overall.

The Spurs’ forward have put in good and consistent performances throughout the season and has also stepped up for his team in the absence of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

An 87 overall from 84 would do him justice.

#4 Romelu Lukaku – 87 to 85

They can’t all be good! And unfortunately for Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, he is the only one with a downgrade on our list.

The Belgian striker’s signing sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League. He had previously tormented oppositions playing for West Bromwich Albion and Everton. But one could have only imagined the terror he would have caused playing ahead of the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. Unfortunately, it hasn’t exactly panned out like that for Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has been far too inconsistent this season and has also suffered from the occasional goal droughts. He has also been relegated to the bench recently, losing his place in the starting eleven to Marcus Rashford.

All signs point towards a downgrade; one which should see his FIFA 19 rating go down from 87 to 85.

#3 Kylian Mbappe – 87 to 88

We’re going to come out clean and admit that we cheated with this one a bit since EA Sports have already revealed that Mbappe’s rating would be upgraded. However, despite their recent reveal, the Frenchman was always among the favourites to make the list.

Mbappe, who shockingly is still just 20-years-old, has managed to keep up his good form ever since his breakthrough season at Monaco. The Frenchman is currently rated 87 in the game, having been a meagre 65 two years ago.

And he’s on his way up! We would’ve gone for an 89 overall but EA have decided to keep him grounded by giving him 88.

#2 Luka Jovic – 75 to 80

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic started the season on a quieter note. However, the Serbian striker burst onto the season with a five-goal performance against fellow Bundesliga side, Fortuna Dusseldorf. Jovic has managed to maintain his goalscoring streak since then and has half of Europe chasing after his signature.

The Serb is also in demand on the virtual pitch of FIFA 19, where he is currently rated far below his potential at just 75.

We believe that Jovic’s prominence should see him get him at least an 80 rating, while also increasing his individual shooting and finishing stats.

#1 Krzysztof Piatek – 68 to 77

An unknown and unproven Krzysztof Piatek signed for Genoa last summer. Since then, Piatek scored nineteen goals for Genoa, signed for AC Milan in a 35 Million deal, and scored three in his first three games including a brace against Napoli.

One thing, however, has remained the same. Hie original overall rating of 68!

EA has since steadily increased his overall stats to 76 which still seems low for a player who has been exceptional over the last eight months.

We would say that it’s a safe bet for Piatek to officially get his ratings refreshed in the big reveal tomorrow. An additional point to 77 should truly reflect his growth this season.