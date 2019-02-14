FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 defenders who need an upgrade or downgrade

It’s Ratings Refresh time! Some of our favourite players are about to receive a new in-game rating. With the FIFA 19 winter refresh around the corner, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five defenders who are up for an upgrade.

#5 Victor Lindelof – 79 to 81

Manchester United have tightened up at the back following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival and out of the array of defenders in their roster, they have one man to thank the most. Swedish Player of the Year Victor Lindelof has been in imperious form this season, forcing his way into the Manchester United team and emerging as their best defender.

With Manchester United conceding the least goals in the league since Christmas, Lindelof’s pace, passing and physicality stats, all of which are in the 70’s, will be up for a push, while defending will certainly come up into the 80’s along with his overall FIFA 19 rating of 78.

#4 Joe Gomez – 77 to 80

Despite his injury in December hampering the tremendous progress he was making, Joe Gomez has certainly done more than enough in the half-season he played for Liverpool. A youngster from the academy, Gomez usurped Lovren’s place in the Liverpool defence with considerably ease and was a regular for Klopp until injury struck.

Having been expected by many to settle for a place on the bench, Gomez’s meteoric rise certainly warrants an upgrade in the refresh. Only rated 76 at the moment, Gomez will certainly push upwards, although whether or not he touches the 80 mark remains a doubt.

#3 Juan Foyth – 70 to 74

While not a very popular name prior to this season, Juan Foyth rise to the first team this season has certainly etched his name into the minds of fans and rival supporters alike. Promoted by Pochettino from the youth team to compensate for a lack of transfer activity, Foyth has stepped up to the plate – even playing in front of Toby Alderweireld at times this season.

His lowly rating of 70 will certainly warrant an upgrade, despite questions over the quantum of the upgrade i.e whether it’s a big push or a gentle nudge.

#2 Aymeric Laporte – 83 to 85

Having arrived mid-season for Manchester City last year, Aymeric Laporte’s introduction to the English game has been gradual. His adjustment to the game, however, has picked up pace this season and along with Van Dijk, Laporte has definitely been one of the best defenders in the league this season. He has been amongst the only consistent starters in Guardiola’s oft-change defence and is equally comfortable on and off the ball.

A rating of 83 certainly seems to undermine Laporte’s quality as well as his value to the team, meaning an upgrade to around the 85 mark is definitely due for the Frenchman.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 78 to 80

Another product of the Liverpool academy, Alexander-Arnold has picked up right where he left off last season, having beaten his assists tally from last season already. Like Gomez, injury has sidelined him the past few weeks but a return to action seems just around the corner for the Englishman. An integral part of the meanest defence in the Premier League that has conceded only 15 goals this season, Alexander-Arnold’s important to his team as well as to the league cannot be overstated.

His pace rating of 80 and shooting – 80 are certain to go up while an overall rating of 78 doesn’t do justice to the youngster at all, meaning he is another one who will be pushed up in this upgrade, and deservedly so.