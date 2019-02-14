FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: EA Sports reveals the new ratings of three star players

EA Sports put out a teaser of the impending FIFA 19 ratings refresh by revealing the new ratings of Marco Reus, Raheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappe.

The players’ ratings in the game are generally updated in the yearly winter reveal at around February every year in accordance with their performances over the first half of the season.

In case the players have been playing in new positions, even that would generally be taken into account during the ratings refresh.

In this case, Marco Reus was initially rated 85 and received a massive bump up to 88 after a fine season that has seen him spearhead Dortmund’s table topping efforts in the Bundesliga with 17 goals and 11 assists in 27 games.

Raheem Sterling’s 14 goals and 15 assists in 33 games for Manchester City this season also sees him receive a sizable upgrade in ratings, improving from 85 to 87.

And Manchester United’s bane two days ago, Kylian Mbappe, improves from 87 to 88 after a spectacular return of 23 goals and 14 assists in 28 games for French champions Paris Saint-Germain.