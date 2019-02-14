FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 goalkeepers who need an upgrade or downgrade

FIFA 19 is the childhood of many people wrapped inside a game and then letting it grow to become an adult. This is one of those games that grow up with the child itself as many of us adults play this with friends.

For many, this is not just a game, it is a feeling. Every time they play it, they go back to their childhoods and feel the exact same way like they did when they first played it. As time passed, the game got more advanced and sophisticated.

Nowadays, there upgrade/downgrade packs for the players wherein a player gets an upgrade or a degrade in rating based on their performances in real life. So, here are five goalkeepers whose ratings should change…

#5 Pau Lopez – from 82 to 85

The Real Betis shotstopper would have been lauded more frequently had he played for a top club. Spain are somewhat lucky that they have so many good goalkeepers in the same generation.

This, however, is unlucky for Lopez as it is something that is stopping him from becoming the number one for Spain. He has been phenomenal this season and deserves an upgrade in handling and positioning, taking his overall FIFA 19 rating from 82 to 85.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – from 89 to 90

The Barcelona shotstopper is among the top three goalkeepers in the world. The fact that he keeps a gloveman like Jasper Cilessen on the bench is a testament to his abilities as a goalkeeper.

Currently, he is rated at 89 but he should go at least a point above to 90. His handling and diving are better than the rating of 87 and 85 bestowed upon him.

#3 Thibaut Courtois – from 90 to 89

The Belgian might have been excellent at the World Cup in Russia but ever since his move to Real Madrid, he has been goalkeeping at a standard below his capabilities. Against Atletico Madrid, he let Antoine Griezmann score through his legs.

And then in the recent match against Ajax, he made a huge howler of a simple take to let Ajax score. Thankfully for him, the goal was ruled out by VAR but it goes to show that his handling rating of 91 isn’t entirely justifiable.

#2 Alisson – from 85 to 87

Alisson is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world for a reason. The Brazil shotstopper keeps a phenomenon like Ederson on the bench for his national team but his overall rating is at a somewhat shocking 85.

His handling and diving are rated at 81 and 82, which is quite low when compared to his real-life capabilities. His handling should be increased to at least 83 and diving to 84 and the overall rating should go to 87.

#1 Jan Oblak – from 90 to 91

The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper is the best goalkeeper in the world to many. However, he is not the highest rated in FIFA 19 as that honour goes to David De Gea.

While De Gea is a great goalkeeper, by all means, Oblak is just as good – if not better – as the Spaniard. De Gea is rated at 91 and the same should go for the Slovenian as well.