FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 stars who should get a downgrade

The FIFA winter ratings refresh rewards the best performing players with an upgrade but it also takes gives a rating downgrade to the players not living up to expectations. These five superstars are sure to get a downgrade in FIFA 19 based on their performance this season.

Alexis Sanchez – 87 to 85

A year has passed since Alexis Sanchez made his switch from Arsenal to Manchester United and he has scored only five goals in 35 games across all competitions for United.

The Chilean looks like a shadow of his former self and bereft of confidence. His form has improved slightly under Ole Gunnar Solskjær but one of the highest paid players in the world should be starting regularly and not be benched by much younger players.

Sanchez’s FIFA 19 rating dropped from 89 to 87 when the game released and it should drop further when the new ratings roll out. At present, his 87 rating his higher than what EA Sports has given to the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Marco Reus, Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane and Roberto Firmino.

Radja Nainggolan – 85 to 84

Radja Nainggolan made a shocking switch from Roma to Inter in the summer and the Belgian midfielder was expected to add the necessary quality to the Inter midfield to help them fight for the Scudetto. However, he has been one of the worst signings of the season.

Nainggolan has started just ten Serie A games for his new club so far and has scored just three goals in 20 games across all competitions.

Late in December, Inter suspended their £34 million summer signing for disciplinary reasons.

At present, Nainggolan’s FIFA 19 rating of 85 makes him one of the Top 100 rated players in the game but that will no longer be the case when he gets a deserved downgrade.

Marco Asensio – 85 to 84

It’s an injustice that players like Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Marco Reus were given the same FIFA 19 rating as Marco Asensio when the game was released.

Asensio’s initial 85 rating was debatable but based on his performance this season, there is no doubt that the Spaniard is rated far too highly.

Since he’s only 23-years-old and has a bright future ahead of him, it is unlikely that EA Sports will give him a huge downgrade but a rating drop to 84 is deserved after scoring once in 17 La Liga games this season. The Spaniard has been so poor that he has been overshadowed by 18-year-old Vinicius Junior.

Diego Costa – 85 to 83

In January 2018, there were several big money transfers. Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer to Arsenal, Aymeric Laporte’s move to Manchester City and Diego Costa’s return to Atletico Madrid. While the first three transfers have worked out perfectly, Costa has proved to be a disastrous signing.

The Spaniard returned to Atletico Madrid after a fallout with Antonio Conte and scored only seven times in 23 games across all competitions in the second half of last season. As a result, his FIFA 19 rating dropped from 86 to 85.

This season, he has scored only four times in 15 games and his poor performance forced the La Liga club to sign Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea. Costa will get a downgrade and it will be a significant one.

Mesut Ozil – 86 to 84

Mesut Ozil was once rated 89 on FIFA but his gradually dropping standards has reflected in the game and he was downgraded from 87 to 86 when FIFA 19 came out.

The German has been an outcast at Arsenal this season under Unai Emery and was unable to secure a move away from the club in January.

He featured in 17 games for the Gunners this season but only managed to rack up four goals and two assists in those games.

It looks increasingly unlikely that Ozil will feature for the Gunners again and a combination of form and lack of playing time will result in a notable downgrade in his FIFA 19 rating when the ratings refresh is revealed.

