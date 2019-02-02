FIFA 19: Pogba, Sane, Son Heung-Min star in FUT 19 Headliners

The likes of Paul Pogba, Leroy Sane, and Song Heung-Min, among others, star in FIFA 19‘s latest promotion for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), dubbed ‘Headliners,’ which features the best on-form players from the first half of the season.

Pogba is joined by his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford, as both have hit their stride under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Other Premier League standouts such as Manchester City’s Sane and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min were also counted among the Headliners.

West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic has also joined the Headliners, but he will have a special edition card available as an untradeable item in Squad Building Challenges.

Based on the featured players’ exceptional runs of form as of late, their Headliner cards have been dynamically updated to be one form level higher than their last qualifying performances – such as with their Team of the Week, Man of the Match, or Team of the Group Stage items.

In order to be counted among the Headliners, the players must have gone on an “exceptional run of form” in the first half of the season, as well as having at least one performance based in-form event. The player also must not have a dynamic item, TOTY item, or a base item at 90 or above in FUT. In that same vein, the Headliners will always stay one form level above the corresponding event items whenever a new update for them is released.

FIFA 19 FUT HEADLINERS STARTING XI

GK Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach

LB Alex Sandro – Juventus

CB Marquinhos – PSG

RWB Kenny Lala – Strasbourg

CM Paul Pogba – Manchester United

RM Hakim Ziyech – Ajax

LW Leroy Sane – Manchester City

RM Nicolas Pepe – Lille

CAM Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

ST Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

ST Heung-Min Son – Tottenham

RESERVES

CB Lucas Hernandez – Atletico Madrid

CB Milan Skriniar – Inter

CM Pablo Sarabia – Sevilla

LW Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

RW Suso – AC Milan

RW Hirving Lozano – PSV

ST Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

ST Marcus Rashford – Manchester United