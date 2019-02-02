FIFA 19: Pogba, Sane, Son Heung-Min star in FUT 19 Headliners

The likes of Paul Pogba, Leroy Sane, and Song Heung-Min, among others, star in FIFA 19‘s latest promotion for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), dubbed ‘Headliners,’ which features the best on-form players from the first half of the season.
Pogba is joined by his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford, as both have hit their stride under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Other Premier League standouts such as Manchester City’s Sane and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min were also counted among the Headliners.
West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic has also joined the Headliners, but he will have a special edition card available as an untradeable item in Squad Building Challenges.
Based on the featured players’ exceptional runs of form as of late, their Headliner cards have been dynamically updated to be one form level higher than their last qualifying performances – such as with their Team of the Week, Man of the Match, or Team of the Group Stage items.
In order to be counted among the Headliners, the players must have gone on an “exceptional run of form” in the first half of the season, as well as having at least one performance based in-form event. The player also must not have a dynamic item, TOTY item, or a base item at 90 or above in FUT. In that same vein, the Headliners will always stay one form level above the corresponding event items whenever a new update for them is released.
FIFA 19 FUT HEADLINERS STARTING XI
GK Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
LB Alex Sandro – Juventus
CB Marquinhos – PSG
RWB Kenny Lala – Strasbourg
CM Paul Pogba – Manchester United
RM Hakim Ziyech – Ajax
LW Leroy Sane – Manchester City
RM Nicolas Pepe – Lille
CAM Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund
ST Timo Werner – RB Leipzig
ST Heung-Min Son – Tottenham
RESERVES
CB Lucas Hernandez – Atletico Madrid
CB Milan Skriniar – Inter
CM Pablo Sarabia – Sevilla
LW Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona
RW Suso – AC Milan
RW Hirving Lozano – PSV
ST Duvan Zapata – Atalanta
ST Marcus Rashford – Manchester United