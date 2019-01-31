FIFA 19: When will the ratings upgrade happen?

It’s about that time of the year when FIFA assesses player performances over the first half of the season and decide if they need a ratings upheaval.

FIFA 19 was released in September and patrons of the game will be eagerly awaiting the ratings upgrade that generally happens after the January transfer window.

FIFA 18’s ratings upgrade started on February 25th and it’s probable that this year’s upgrade may also begin at the same time. In addition to just ratings, other attributes like preferred foot, skill moves, position and – of course – club also get altered in the upgrade. And it isn’t just the top players in the top leagues that are affected; even players in lower leagues get their ratings tweaked if they’ve had a great season so far.

The best way for gamers to get a gauge of the upgrade is for them to refer to the online seasons database, which tracks the weekly ups and downs in player ratings judging on their performances for their clubs and nations.

The rosters in Online Seasons and Career Mode also automatically reflect the ratings upgrade once the gamer’s console is connected to internet. Gamers may need to start a new career game for the new ratings to reflect, though.

Special cards in FIFA Ultimate Team Club may also reflect the upgrades in ratings.