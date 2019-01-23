FIFA 19 players have been trying to profit off of Emiliano Sala’s disappearance

While the recent disappearance and presumed death of Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala was a devastating tragedy for most, some players of FIFA 19’s FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) have been trying to profit off of his disappearance.

The Sun reported that some FIFA 19 players have been buying up Sala’s player card in FUT and then auctioning it to other players for extortionate prices.

Before his disappearance, Sala’s player card was normally priced at 650 and 800 coins in FIFA’s in-game market. In the wake of the tragedy however, those prices have skyrocketed up to 10 thousand coins.

The reason for the increase is that Sala’s death will make FIFA 19 developer EA Sports pull out his card from being available through packs, thereby draining its supply and boosting its value.

Players earn coins in FIFA through winning matches with their team or trading players, managers, kits and crests.

A similar case occurred with similar real-life tragedies in the past, such as the Chapecoense plane crash in November 2016 and when Davide Astori died.

Many among the FIFA community were understandably furious with the shameless profiteering by other players.

I know it's *only* a videogame but this shit again shows the FIFA community at its nadir, and really needs to cease. pic.twitter.com/H0vnTR6Oj1 — Ben Wilson (@BenjiWilson) January 22, 2019

People price-fixing Emiliano Sala on FIFA because of his tragic disappearence, are not alright in the head.. Honestly disgusting 😷

Hopefully he, and everyone else on the plane are alright.. 🙏 — Lasse "OneWayCrazyy"🎮 (@OneWayCrazyy) January 22, 2019

Cardiff had recently signed Sala, who returned to Nantes to bid farewell to his teammates and collect some belongings to take to Wales.

He was on board a Piper Malibu plane on his way to Cardiff with one other person, when it lost contact at 8:30 pm near the Casquets lighthouse, off Alderney.

The search for the missing player’s plane has already been suspended.