FIFA 19 Global Series stop to be hosted in Singapore

Singapore will be hosting the fourth stop in the FIFA 19 Global Series tour with the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Champions Cup March Singapore. The tournament features a $100 thousand prize pool and will take place from March 8 to 10.

The event will have a dual tournament format featuring 64 top FIFA 19 players, split evenly between Playstation 4 and Xbox One players. The top finisher for each console’s tournament will take home $50 thousand and 1,500 Global Series Points. Both top finishers will then face off in the Champions Cup March Grand Finals to determine who will be the overall champion of the event.

The Champions Cup March will be the fourth of the five FIFA 19 events to be hosted by the esports organizer PGL this season. These would then culminate at the eWorld Cup Grand Final, with the amount of Global Series Points a player accumulated across the five events determining their seeding in the final tournament.

PGL has partnered with eGG Network, an esports and gaming entertainment channel that broadcasts in eight countries across Southeast Asia, for the Champions Cup March. The organizer has already hosted three events prior to this event, namely the Champions Cup November, PGL FIFA 19 Cup Bucharest, and Champions Cup January. A fifth stop is currently being set up for May later this year.