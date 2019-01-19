FIFA 19: FUT ‘Future Stars’ lineup revealed

The full 21-man lineup for FIFA 19‘s new ‘Future Stars’ promotion for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) has been revealed, showcasing some of football’s young rising stars from all around the world.

These are the FUT Future Stars of 2019, with ratings based on where they could be if they fulfil their potential! 🤩 Live in-game from 6 pm UK. Details 👉 https://t.co/tk2zK5UW7i #BelieveTheHype #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/UQu9Eu3B8A — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 18, 2019

The trio of Vinicius Junior, Matthijs de Ligt, and Houssem Aouar head the lineup of Future Stars, with Real Madrid’s Vinicius and Ajax’s de Ligt both sporting the highest overall ratings at 92. Lyon’s Aouar has the third-highest rating of the group with 91, with the rest of the lineup rated from 90 down to 86.

The players that were included in the Future Stars lineup have all been touted for their potential but have yet to reach the status of an established star. They were then rated by EA Sports based on how good they would be once they fulfill their potential.

In addition to the initial 21-man lineup, six more Future Stars will be made available through SBCs and in-game objectives. Fans are also able to vote for a final player that will make it to the team as the Fan’s Future Star through a special Player Pick.

The FUT Future Stars are live now, but you get to choose one more! These 5 nominees will be granted to everyone who plays #FUT19 today as 5 match loans. Try them out and see who’s best. Tomorrow you’ll get the Player Pick pictured below to make your final vote. pic.twitter.com/P2k8JiQVl2 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 18, 2019

For the initial 21-man Future Stars lineup, see below.

LW – Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

CB – Matthijs de Ligt – Ajax

CM – Houssem Aouar – Lyon

GK – Alban Lafont – Fiorentina

RW- Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

CM – Arthur – Barcelona

CM – Kai Havertz – Bayer Levekusen

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

ST – Patrick Cutrone – AC Milan

CM- Rodrigo Betancur – Juventus

CAM – Phil Foden – Manchester City