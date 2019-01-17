FIFA 19: New ‘Future Stars’ promotion announced 

FIFA 19 has unveiled a new and unprecedented promotion for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) with the ‘Future Stars’ update. Specially enhanced cards for an expected 23-man squad of some of the best rising stars in football all over the world will become available in packs on 6 PM, Friday in the UK (early Saturday for most of us here in Asia).

.@philfoden of @ManCity, @vini11Oficial of @realmadriden and Matthijs de Ligt of @AFCAjax are FUT Future Stars! ✔️ Age 23 or younger

✔️ Not yet an established star

✔️ Potential future ratings More players revealed tomorrow and full ratings on Friday! pic.twitter.com/PIoaNPVMM7 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 16, 2019

The full squad will be revealed on Friday in the UK. So far, only three player cards have been revealed:

Matthijs de Ligt 80 > 92

(Netherlands / AFC Ajax)

Phil Foden 73 > 88

(England / Manchester City)

Vinícius Júnior 77 > 92

(Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Future Stars squad, players must be 23 years old or younger and must not yet be an established star.

As the name of the promotion— as well as its “Believe the hype!” slogan— suggests, the rating upgrades are in line with what many believe the players are capable of becoming. This may mean that FUT players can use the Future Stars in-game as if they have already achieved star-status, along with the high FIFA 19 stats that come with it, in real life.

While there is a lot of speculation on who will round out the Future Stars squad, as well as how the promotion itself will systematically work, we can only wait until EA Sports reveals everything on Friday.