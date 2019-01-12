Neymar wins FIFA 19 Team of the Year 12th player community vote 

Neymar Jr. has taken the last spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Year after winning the community vote for the team’s 12th player.

Neymar beat out Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, and Paul Pogba for the 12th player spot.

The 26-year-old Brazilian star has had himself quite a season, with his signature flashes of brilliance amid a number of speed bumps that went his way. Neymar failed to make the top 10 of the 2018 Ballon d’Or after struggling to make an impact at the World Cup due to a fractured metatarsal.

Even so, Neymar has continued to flash his exceptional skill (and awful fake dreadlocks) that has long earned him comparisons to all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Zico, one of the heroes of Brazil’s great 1982 side, even went so far as to say that the Brazilian star deserves to be in the discussion for the world’s best player.

