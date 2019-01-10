FIFA 19: Luka Modric’s Team of the Year card is the strongest in FIFA Ultimate Team history 

The players inducted into FIFA 19’s Team of the Year (TOTY) — including Luka Modrić —all get much stronger special editions of their player cards. But in the case of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, his is the strongest card in the history of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

Modrić’s Team of the Year card is rated at 99 — the highest that any player can get in FUT — the same as with superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, Modrić is in a league of his own when you look at his card’s stats.

Modrić’s card virtually does not have any weaknesses, as his pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical stats are all in the 90s. Even Messi and Ronaldo had low defending stats.

Moreover, the stats total of Modrić’s TOTY card is the highest in the history of FUT at 2701.

Modrić’s stats exceed even that of FIFA 17’s TOTY Radja Nainggolan, who was infamously dubbed “9Golan” by the FIFA community for his then-inane stats total of 2588.

Fellow FIFA 19 TOTY inductee Kevin De Bruyne is Modrić’s closest competition, with the Belgian midfielder having an in-game stats total of 2599.

If you want to get Modrić’s card then expect to pay up a lot for it, since there’s a less than one per cent chance of getting a pack with a TOTY card in it. Thousands of players are still trying to do so anyway, since the cards themselves are only available for a limited time.

You can also get Modrić’s card in the in-game auction house, where they can sell for an incredible amount of over 4.2 million FIFA Coins. Straight up buying that amount of FIFA coins (because who has the time to grind that much anyway?) can cost up to £450 or around $520.