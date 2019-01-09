FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 players who deserve downgrades

The FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades are almost upon us and many have been looking forward to seeing which players will get their ratings boosted or cut down. There are some players however whose rating in the game are a bit too good for their real-life performances on the pitch. We take a look into who those players are, as they are deserving of some downgrades.

5) Danny Drinkwater – Current Rating: 79

The last three years of Danny Drinkwater’s career have been quite the rollercoaster, as he went from winning the Premiere League with Leicester City and being considered as one of the best midfielders in the league in the 2015-2016 season to riding the bench in Manchester United this season.

While injuries have put Drinkwater off the list of players his team can be field for some time, he still struggled to crack the starting lineup even when he is healthy and other rotational players are not. A push down to 77 or lower from his base rating of 79 seems expected given Drinkwater’s performances – or lack thereof – as of late.

4) Romelu Lukaku – Current Rating: 87

While Romelu Lukaku’s ongoing struggles on the pitch may be considered by some as an unfortunate effect of Manchester United’s dysfunction this season, the Belgian striker rightfully deserves to have come under fire for his lackluster showings.

Him missing key chances that an already sputtering United offense sorely needed time and time again may very well cut his base rating of 87 in FIFA 19 by at least two points in the game’s ratings refresh.

3) Naby Keita – Current Rating: 83

When Liverpool signed Naby Keita last summer and loaned him back to RB Leipzig, many thought that he was the missing piece needed to put his team over the top. Unfortunately, he has been quite the let down a year and a half later.

Keita has been struggling to even make it to his team’s starting XI, with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson getting the nod over him. After being touted as the standout performer in Liverpool and failing to live up to those expectations, Keita’s base rating of 83 drop to an 81.

2) Chris Smalling – Current Rating: 81

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s decision to give Chris Smalling a contract that locks him up with the club until June 2022 has been nothing short of baffling. While you can make the case that the team wanted to reward him for his long service, the fact that he is prone to making costly mistakes on the field cannot be ignored.

Fans have been lamenting the Smalling contract, especially when considering Mourinho was sacked shortly after he penned it, but they can still vent their frustrations on the likelihood that Smalling’s rating will be cut down to most probably a 79.

1) David De Gea – Current Rating: 91

It’s rough being a Manchester United player this season, even if you are David De Gea and just made it into the FIFA 19 Team of the Year. The Spaniard has been in terrible shape this season – best encapsulated by that howler he made against Portugal at the World Cup last year. While he has made some good saves as well, those do not discount the fact that he has already allowed more goals than he did throughout the entirety of the season before.

It is unlikely that EA Sports would cut down his base rating too much, if at all, since he made it to the Team of the Year, which in itself was a questionable outcome. Looking at his shaky at best performances this season warrants a downgrade to an 89 or 90 for De Gea. His positioning and reflex stats should take a significant hit as well to reflect his struggles with locking down the post.