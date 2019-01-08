Who has the best case to win the FIFA Team of the Year 12th player vote?

While Mohamed Salah, Neymar Jr., Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, and Paul Pogba did not make it to the FIFA 19 Team of the Year the first time, they got another chance to make the team through the 12th man fan vote. We take a quick look into who has the best chance to take that last spot.

Both Pogba and Griezmann were instrumental in the French National Team’s run to the championship in the 2018 World Cup, but just that was seemingly not enough for them to make it to the Team of the Year. Their teammate in the French National team, Kylian Mbappe, bagged his spot by virtue of his starring role in their World Cup victory and his own tour de force with Paris Saint-Germain. With that said, what else do Pogba and Griezmann have going for them?

Perhaps Griezzman’s case is best encapsulated by his most recent match with Atletico Madrid against Sevilla, which ended with a 1-1 draw. Sevilla scored the first goal in that match, but a stunning free-kick by Griezmann let Atletico equalize. Griezmann would have won the match for Atletico in a later goal attempt when he was wide open, but he couldn’t get past Sevilla’s goalkeeper. Griezmann is already one of the best players in the world, but there are others still a cut above him. He’s still on his way up, maybe this just isn’t his year yet.

As for Pogba, his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in the world has been unfortunately undercut by his spats with former Manchester United Jose Mourinho. As Man U struggled early in the season, there were questions over whether it was Pogba or Mourinho that was dragging the team down. Now that Mourinhon has been sacked however, Pogba has seen a return to form. But the shadow of his clashes with his former manager still loom over him, Pogba will have to show fans that his personal brilliance can shine through that first.

Hazard would be one of the nominees for the 12th player that I think would have fans really top to think. The attacking midfielder, who just turned 28, has been on a tear with Chelsea to the tune of two titles since 2014 with the Blues. Hazard’s moody magnificence was on display as well with the Belgian National Team, which he led to a bronze medal finish in the World Cup last year. Hazard is sure to turn a lot of heads for that 12th man spot.

With all that said, I think the vote will just boil down to whether Salah or Neymar can outshine the other in the eyes of the fans.

Neymar has continued to flash his exceptional skill (and awful fake dreadlocks) that has long earned him comparisons to all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Zico, one of the heroes of Brazil’s great 1982 side, even went so far as to say his countryman deserves to be in the discussion for the world’s best player. But Neymar has had his fair share of speed bumps recently, failing to make the top 10 of the 2018 Ballon d’Or after struggling to make an impact at the World Cup due to a fractured metatarsal.

Meanwhile, Salah has been scorching nets left and right, to be crowned the PFA Player of the Year after he scored 32 goals in the Premier League and 10 in the Champions League. The Egyptian star ended 2018 in brilliant form as well, scoring six goals to lead Liverpool to victories in all seven Premier League games they played during that span, for which he won the PFA Player of the Month for December award as well. The fact he missed out of making it to FIFA’s Team of the Year despite what he has done signals that people may still be expecting even more from him.

Salah and Neymar were arguably the biggest snubs of the Team of the Year, and the fact that only one of them can take that last 12th player spot is a huge bummer. With that said, it’s all up to the fans now, as their votes will fully determine who ends up squeaking through to the team in the end.

You can vote online or in-game in FIFA 19 through a special Player Pick item until January 10.