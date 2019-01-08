Nominees for 12th player of FIFA 19 Team of the Year announced

Mohamed Salah, Neymar Jr., Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, and Paul Pogba have another chance to get into the FIFA 19 Team of the Year as they have been nominated for the 12th man vote for the team.

The 12th man spot will be for the Fan’s Choice Team of the Year player, as the community will fully decide who among the stars who did not make the cut at first will still make the team. Fans can vote online or in-game in FIFA 19 through a special Player Pick item.

Both online and in-game votes will be considered, and the voting period will end on Januaty 10. The winning player will be announced and released in packs the next day.

The hotly-contested vote for the Team of the Year was undertaken by media outlets, athletes, and FIFA community members, who drew out their picks for a team of 11 from a shortlist of the 55 best players in the world.

Each voter had to pick out three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders and one goalkeeper for a 4-3-3 formation. The ballots accounted for 60 percent of the overall vote, while EA Sports selections counted for the other 40 percent.

For the full list of players on the FIFA 19 Team of the Year, sre below:

FIFA 19 FUT Team of the Year

GK: David De Gea (Manchester United)

CB: Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

CB: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

LB: Marcelo (Real Madrid)

CM: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

CDM: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

RW: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

CF: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)