Salah, Neymar, Hazard, among list of players snubbed from FIFA 19 Team of the Year

The highly-anticipated list of players for FIFA 19‘s Team of the Year has been announced, and while some of the selections were expected, notable stars such as Neymar, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard, among others, were left out.

Arguably the biggest snub of this year was Mohemed Salah, who did not make the cut for the world’s Best XI despite being crowned the PFA Player of the Year after he scored 32 goals in the Premier League and 10 in the Champions League.

It was expected that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were shoo-ins for the forward spots this year, as two of the biggest stars of the sport are still a cut above when at the point of attack.

While many were expecting Neymar to take the third forward spot, the world’s most expensive player remained in the shadow of his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard was also expected to make the team after he led Belgium to a semi-final berth at the 2018 World Cup, but he too was left out.

Salah’s teammate Alisson Becker was also touted to make the list after he far exceeded expectations in Liverpool, but he was shut out of the goalkeeper slot by David De Gea, who has surprisingly been struggling since last year.

Paul Pogba also had a considerable case for making the team after he led France to the World Cup championship, but his teammate N’Golo Kante was preferred for the midfield. Their teammate in the French national team, Antoine Griezmann, was a notable absentee from the list as well.

Tottenham star Harry Kane also did not make the cut, but then again he had to contend with Messi and Ronaldo for a spot.

Other notable snubs included Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and England captain Harry Kane.

Salah, Neymar, Griezmann, Hazard, and Pogba all got a second chance to make the team however, as they were nominated for the fan vote for the 12th player of the Team of the Year.

The vote for the Team of the Year was undertaken by media outlets, athletes, and FIFA community members, who drew out their picks for a team of 11 from a shortlist of the 55 best players in the world.

Each voter had to pick out three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders and one goalkeeper for a 4-3-3 formation. The ballots accounted for 60 percent of the overall vote, while EA Sports selections counted for the other 40 percent.

For the full list of players on the FIFA 19 Team of the Year, see below:

FIFA 19 FUT Team of the Year

GK: David De Gea (Manchester United)

CB: Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

CB: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

LB: Marcelo (Real Madrid)

CM: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

CDM: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

RW: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

CF: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)