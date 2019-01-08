FIFA 19 Team of the Year announced

The highly-anticipated list of players for FIFA 19‘s Team of the Year has been announced, with some of the world’s best rightfully on the list while other notable stars were snubbed.

🏆 The #FIFA19 Team of the Year! 🏆 GK: De Gea

DEF: Marcelo

DEF: Sergio Ramos

DEF: van Dijk

DEF: Varane

MID: De Bruyne

MID: Kante

MID: Modric

FWD: Mbappe

FWD: Messi

FWD: Ronaldo Forwards will be available in-game from 6 pm UK! #TOTY #FUT pic.twitter.com/jgF2Zg6Owv — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 7, 2019

The final XI is fittingly headlined by two of the best and most popular stars of the sport, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players are having outstanding seasons, even by their standards, so their inclusion is unsurprising.

The superstar duo is joined in the lineup by the likes of Manchester United stopper David De Gea and Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, who have also exhibited top-notch form over the past year.

With that said, a slew of deserving stars did not make the final cut for the list, including World Cup winner Paul Pogba snubbed over N’Golo Kante in the midfield.

Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah were other notable stars who did not make the team.

Fans have also criticized the selection of three centre-backs – namely, the Real Madrid defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

A hotly-contested vote undertaken by media outlets, athletes, and FIFA community members, who drew out their picks for a team of 11 from a shortlist of the 55 best players in the world.

Each voter had to pick out three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders and one goalkeeper for a 4-3-3 formation. The ballots accounted for 60 percent of the overall vote, while EA Sports selections counted for the other 40 percent.

EA Sports are making the strikers available in packs first, starting with Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappe. The Midfielders, defenders, and goalkeeper De Gea will be systematically released afterwards.

For the full list of players on the FIFA 19 Team of the Year, see below:

FIFA 19 FUT Team of the Year

GK: David De Gea (Manchester United)

CB: Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

CB: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

LB: Marcelo (Real Madrid)

CM: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

CDM: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

RW: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

CF: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)