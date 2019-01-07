FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 players who deserve the biggest upgrades 

The FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades are almost upon us and many have been looking forward to seeing which players will get their ratings boosted or cut down. There are some players however whose rating in the game doesn’t hold a candle to his performance on the pitch. We take a look into who those players are, as they are deserving of the biggest upgrades.

5) Paco Alcacer – Current Rating: 79

The Spaniard’s rating really doesn’t do justice to his skill or career. Alcacer was virtually an unknown last season at Barcelona, but a loan move to Borussia Dortmund has showcased his brilliance as a goal-scoring virtuoso.

With an extraordinary seven goals in four Bundesliga matches, alongside more others during his call-up to the Spanish national team, it’s hard not to imagine Alcacer getting a ratings boost of at least 4 or 5 points.

4) Nicolas Pépé – Current Rating: 75

Before this season started, Nicolas Pépé was an unknown who was a target for only a few middling Premier League and LaLiga clubs. Once he got to show off his skills on the field however, he had several top European sides scrambling to sign him.

It’s time that FIFA 19 gave him his due as well. Rated at just 75, Pepe should receive a boost to at least 80, maybe even 82.

3) David Brooks – Current Rating: 69

No one really talks about David Brooks, one of the most underrated signings of the season in the Premier League. But if you see him do his magic on the pitch, you will want to tell everyone that Brooks is the real deal.

His low profile — which belies his skill —netted him a lowly FIFA 19 rating at 69. Brooks deserves a huge upgrade, at least a boost to 74, though I can see that going as high as 78. In addition, it would be interesting to see if his Silver card will be boosted to Gold in the winter upgrade as well.

2) Jadon Sancho – Current Rating: 72

The young English winger is definitely one player who is gunning for a massice upgrade. Sancho has been lighting up the Bundesliga this season as he helped lift Borussia Dortmund to the top of the league.

He currently has a 72 rating card, and while a boost to the mid-80’s may seem fitting for Sancho, a more realistic upgrade may put him at 79 or 80.

1) Krzysztof Piątek – Current Rating: 70

After being dubbed as the next Robert Lewandowski and living up to that hype, and then some, Piątek is a lock for a massive upgrade.

As the Serie A’s leading scorer — outscoring even Cristiano Ronaldo — it’s a travesty that his shooting is as low as 68. That should be corrected to at least 83, with his overall rating better suited to his real-life performances if boosted to 79 or 80.