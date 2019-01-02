Who would win between Mourinho and Ferguson’s Man Utd squads in FIFA 19? 

One of the biggest stories in football last year was Jose Mourinho being sacked from his manager position with Manchester United in mid-December. Mourinho would surely emphasize he is still one of the greatest managers of all time despite his sacking. How about we let him put his money where his mouth is, by pitting his (now former) United squad against arguably the club’s best roster of all time? Thanks to FIFA 19, we can do just that.

FIFA YouTuber S2G did such an experiment when he had Mourinho’s United roster face off against Sir Alex Ferguson’s United, the same star-studded lineup that won the 2008 Champions League, in an all-or-nothing AI-controlled match.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side featured a slew of iconic players, such as Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez manning the front lines and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo up on the left wing. To keep the simulation realistic, S2G had the squad go with a 4-4-2 formation.

Up against them is the current United squad utilizing a 4-2-3-1 formation with Romelu Lukaku up front and Paul Pogba as the attacking midfielder.

Just one look at the lineups alone would surely give the impression that things are not going to go well for the already embattled Mourinho.

The game started off with Mourinho’s side surprisingly taking early by getting some quick shots off. However, the star factors of Sir Ferguson’s squad quickly got to work with Ronaldo pulling off an unlikely goal to put his team up, 1-0.

In the second half, Mourinho’s team seemed to lack some much-needed energy and motivation to equalize the match. It begs the question, was it because Mourinho was their manager there, or because his sacking left them without a manager?

The game closed out with a few more shot attempts from both sides but no goals made, as Ferguson’s United walked away with the 1-0 win.

With Mourinho’s squad only narrowly losing to Ferguson’s 2008 Champions League winners, do you think Manchester United should have given him more of a chance?

Check out the full match below: