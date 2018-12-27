Team Envy terminates contract with FIFA player after insensitive comments on Hillsborough Disaster 

The esports organization Team Envy has terminated its contract with their FIFA player Josh ‘Jablett’ Ablett after he made insensitive comments on the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster, one of the most tragic events in football’s history.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Freelance Esports Coordinator Dean Coombes shared a screenshot that shows Jablett poking fun at those who were lost during the infamous incident in what appeared to be a group chat.

During the conversation, a member of the group chat brought up “the 96,” in direct reference to the 96 lives that were lost in the Hillsborough Disaster.

“F*ck the 96,” replied Jablett.

Another member of the conversation named “Barlow” replied with “Trust me. Killed their own fans. Lol”

Jablett then declared his intentions to create a FIFA squad in humor that referenced the tragedy.

Jablett’s comments were met with much derision from both the FIFA and football communities after the conversation spread online.

In response to the fiasco, Team Envy promptly terminated its contract with Jablett. The player has not yet issued a statement on the matter and has made his Twitter acccount private as of the time of writing.

The Hillsborough Disaster was a fatal human crush during an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, on 15 April 1989. In the chaos that ensued, 96 people lost their lives while 766 were injured.

It remains the worst disaster in British sporting history, as well as one of the most tragic incidents in the history of football.