Fans can’t stop laughing at Chanathip Songkrasin’s FIFA 19 character

Chanathip Songkrasin is undoubtedly one of Southeast Asia’s top players today, but his FIFA 19 character has left fans confused and pretty amused.

The 25-year-old has been featured in FIFA 19 this year, and is rated a decent 66, and while fans don’t seem to have too much concern over his rating in this year’s game, it is his “bald” character that has garnered a lot of attention.

Chanathip has a full head of hair while playing for Thailand and his club side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, but EA Sports most definitely decided to pick up his photos from earlier, when a very short haircut pretty much rendered the midfielder bald. An accurate description of the same was shared by a fan on social media.

It is also pertinent to note that Chanathip in Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) has his hair, prompting some fans to draw comparisons and remark rather humorously on his FIFA 19 character. Take a look.

The hilarious reactions show just how fans have taken to their star player’s FIFA 19 image and are hence calling for a change.