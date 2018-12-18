FIFA series tops list of PS4 games with most number of players, leak reveals

The popular football simulation video game series, FIFA, tops all PS4 games in terms of number of players after PS4 developer Sony accidentally disclosed the player figures for most of the games on its console.

While FIFA 18, with over 32 million players, is only second to Grand Theft Auto V, which has almost 56 million players, in terms of number of players for a single game, the FIFA series as a whole dwarfs pretty much everything else.

Three of the top 5 most played games belong in the FIFA series, with the aforementioned FIFA 18 at #2 and FIFA 17 and FIFA 16 occupying the next two spots, with over 30 million and 28 million players respectively.

The Top 5 of the most-played PS4 games is rounded out by the PS4 edition of Minecraft with over 25 million players. Another entry in the series, FIFA 15, sits three spots below at #8 with over 19 million players.

The latest installment in the series, FIFA 19, holds the #15 spot with over 12 million players. This lower figure is due to the fact that the game was released only recently and is expected to rise as more people pick it up.

Even FIFA 14 still has a considerable player base as it sits at #24 with over 8 million players. All in all, FIFA 14-19 has over 1.2 billion players.

The number of players for the PS4 games were revealed due to an exploit of the recently released “My PS4 Life” tool which gives players information about their gameplay to share with others.

This was then discovered on reddit as a way to calculate the number of players of almost every PS4 game to some reasonable degree of certainty.

The My PS4 Life tool gives specific player numbers about an achievement. The example used in the reddit thread is that My PS4 Life says that 33,764 players earned the “Photo Bomber” trophy in the recently released (and much maligned) Fallout 76. Players can then check what percentage of players have earned that trophy on the PlayStation Network, which revealed that 8.3% of Fallout 76 players earned the achievement in the example. Those two numbers are enough to get you to calculate that 406,795 players have played Fallout 76 on PS4.

A full list of the games that have had their player numbers revealed can be found here.

The eye-popping numbers that the FIFA games have not only stand as a testament to the popularity of the video game series, but that of football as well.